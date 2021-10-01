Watch now: Vaccination clinics at Grossinger Motors Arena to continue through October

BLOOMINGTON — Mass vaccination clinics run by the McLean County Health Department will continue at Grossinger Motors Arena through October.

Health department spokeswoman Marianne Manko told The Pantagraph Friday that MCHD is aiming to keep the clinics in the downtown Bloomington location going through the end of the year, with the exception of holidays and other dates where there may be a scheduling conflict.

Registration for the next clinic on Oct. 7 opened this week; Manko said while walk-ins are still accepted, MCHD is "strongly recommending" people sign up in advance to ensure their preferred vaccine is available when they arrive.

Approximately 186,642 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County so far. The percentage of the county's 172,000-plus population that is fully vaccinated inched up slightly to 54.17% Friday. That's about 93,614 people.

MCHD announced 44 additional cases of the virus have been confirmed in the past day. There have now been more than 22,000 known cases in the area since March 2020. Of those cases, MCHD reports 21,563 are considered recovered.

More than half a million COVID tests have been run in the past year, MCHD announced Friday. Of the more than 500,500 tests, 4.4% have returned positive for the virus.

The percentage of tests that returned positive for COVID in the past week ticked up slightly to 2.7%, up from 2.6% on Wednesday.

Three more county residents were hospitalized at medical centers either in or outside of the county, bringing that total to 31 Friday. Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, 22 people are considered COVID patients.

Hospital capacity in the county— which can fluctuate daily — eased slightly Friday, moving to 12% of all total beds being open, along with 85% of all intensive care unit beds.

MCHD also reported Friday that 351 people are in isolation at home after exposure to the virus. That's a 23-person drop in the past day.