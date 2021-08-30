Watch now: Third doses available for immunocompromised through McLean County Health Department

BLOOMINGTON — Health officials on Monday said booster shots of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines would be available for some residents, as the first day of the state's reestablished indoor mask mandate took effect.

MCHD said it will administer third doses of either vaccine to those who qualify as immunocompromised. That group includes people receiving treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, organ transplant recipients and those who take immune-suppressing medication, among others.

Who qualifies as immunocompromised? The McLean County Health Department said in a new release Monday that third doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be available for people meeting the following criteria: Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

At least 28 days have passed after a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna (does not apply to J&J vaccine)

The department noted it recommends those who believe they are eligible "consult with their medical provider to discuss if an additional dose is appropriate for them."

Earlier this month, the federal Food and Drug Administration approved the booster shot of either vaccine for people with weakened immune systems after studies showed a third shot could provided extra protection for those who need it most.

The high-risk health group delineated by the FDA as eligible for the booster right now makes up about 3% of the U.S. population overall.

In McLean County, approximately 180,628 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including the single-shot Johnson & Johnson, have been administered so far.

About 90,230 people are considered fully vaccinated, a figure that represents about 52% of the county's overall population.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this month announced the mask rule would restart to curb a resurgence of COVID infections.

Bloomington’s Cynthia Williams on Monday said she believes in the mask mandate and described as a "really good thing."

“Not only are you protecting yourself, but you’re also protecting others,” she said, “because with this virus going around, it don’t have a look to it.”

She said COVID-19 is airborne, meaning it's impossible to tell where the virus is spread. ​

She also said even with getting tested for it, “you might not have it this week, but you could get it next week.”

COVID-19 Update

The McLean County Health Department reported 180 cases of the virus were confirmed over the weekend, bringing this month's total to 1,513.

There have been 20,384 known cases of the virus locally since last year, of which 19,610 are considered recovered, officials said.

One additional person has died of COVID-related complications, the health department said. The death of a woman in her 80s brings the county's death toll to 245. The woman was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID dipped slightly on two fronts.

There are three fewer McLean County residents hospitalized either in or outside of the county, putting that total at 26 from Friday's 29.

Thirty people are reported as COVID patients at either OSF St. Joseph or Carle BroMenn medical centers.

Per an internal dashboard compiled by Carle Health, 15 such patients are at its Normal-based hospital, and three of them are in intensive care units.

The percentage of tests that have come back positive for COVID-19 in the past week has dipped slightly: As of Sunday, MCHD reported 3.6% of tests taken in that timeframe have been positive for the virus.

Since last year, there have more than 431,400 tests run, for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%.

MCHD also said there are 503 people in isolation due to exposure as of Monday.