Watch now: Pritzker announces expanded testing, vaccination clinics

CHICAGO — The state plans to ramp up staffing and assistance to local health departments to increase the availability of COVID vaccines, booster shots and testing in Illinois. The move comes as the state has the highest surge of COVID cases since the pandemic started.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a press conference Monday announced the response after a wave of new cases attributed to the omicron variant. The changes include expanding the state’s Community Based Testing Sites from operating four days a week to six. That includes the one at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, which will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Jan. 3.

More than 100 workers will be sent to regional vaccination sites.

Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital President Colleen Kannaday joined the governor virtually to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“I’ve heard many people say that they’re healthy, I want to ask you at this time to please think of your neighbor,” she said. “… Please think of your neighbors because this could be their child.”

The state is seeing an average of 500 new hospital admissions a day, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said. The number is double from roughly a month ago.

There have been 177 omicron cases since the variant was detected in Illinois within the last few weeks, according to the state data. The variant arrived in the U.S. around Thanksgiving and is now the dominant coronavirus strain, although data suggests a higher rate of transmission hasn’t led to more hospitalizations or deaths.

The McLean County Health Department was closed on Monday, so no new county numbers were available. The department plans to resume updates on Tuesday.

The state will be providing surge staffing to local health departments and hospitals to help with vaccination, testing and care efforts, Pritzker said. That includes using the state’s existing contracts of surge health care staffing. There is also the possibility of utilizing U.S. Army medical personnel, something that has been done in other states but not so far in Illinois.

Hospital administrators from across the state joined the governor and Ezike, either in person in Chicago or virtually. All said they were seeing a surge of cases and hospitalizations in their systems and a continued emotional toll on health care workers.

Kannaday hopes the strength of Central Illinois’ communities will help encourage people to get vaccinated to keep their neighbors safe, she said.

The rise in COVID cases has state health experts worried. The increase means that there is less space and staff for those who come to the hospital for non-COVID reasons.

“Every single event being held during this holiday season, will have one or two uninvited, unwanted guests: delta and/or omicron. One or both could be there,” she said. "I'm not saying this to scare. I'm just saying this for people to be aware, but how we entertain that guest depends on us."

Said Pritzker: “If we are forced to move to a crisis standard of care in our hospitals, it will be because massive numbers of unvaccinated people chose to let others go without quality care, (and) even more people will die. If you are choosing not to be vaccinated for some non-medical reason, please change your mind.”

Long lines were reported at various testing sites on Monday as well.

Also Monday, OSF Healthcare announced it was pausing testing for asymptomatic people, including those who are close contacts of people with COVID. It will continue testing for those with symptoms.

Chief Operating Officer Michael Cruz in a statement said that there are other options, including community based testing sites, for those who want a test while not presenting any COVID symptoms. The decision is in reaction to the surge and a spike in patient volume.

"We are equipped to handled COVID testing for patients who are sick, injured or who are preparing for a procedure but out patient volume is currently so great that we need the public's cooperation to ensure proper usage of our health care resources," Cruz said.

While early data from outside the state suggests the omicron variant may tend to cause less severe illness, that is not a reason to not take steps against contracting it or spreading it, Ezike said.

“Let’s try to prevent that hospitalization in the first place, whether it’s a mild one or a severe one,” she said.

The Chicago Tribune and Associated Press contributed to this story.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.