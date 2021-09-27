Watch now: Pfizer boosters to be offered by McLean County Health Department

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department will offer third doses and booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.

People who received the Moderna or single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not eligible for the six-month booster shots, the agency said in a statement, but millions are eligible for Pfizer’s third dose after the state said it would follow new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday.

The groups eligible for booster shots include residents of long-term care facilities, frontline or essential workers and people with compromised immune systems.

MCHD said boosters will also be offered at mass vaccination clinics run each Thursday at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.

Pre-registration for those clinics is preferred but not required.

Nearly 54% (59.3) of all McLean County residents are considered fully vaccinated, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data. That percentage represents about 93,242 people.

More than 185,645 doses of vaccine have been administered so far.

MCHD also on Monday announced the COVID-related death of another McLean County older adult. The latest fatality is that of a woman in her 60s who was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities. There have been 257 COVID-related deaths since last year, MCHD reports, the majority of which have been among older adults.

Another 124 cases of the virus were confirmed over the weekend, MCHD said, bringing the total of known cases in the area to 21,976 since last March. Of all known cases, 21,308 are considered “recovered.”

Five county residents were released from hospitals either in or outside of the county over the weekend, lowering the total to 26 county residents who are considered COVID patients.

Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, 30 people are reported as hospitalized due to COVID-related complications, meaning that figure hasn’t changed since MCHD’s last report Friday.

Bed capacity remained tight into the beginning of the week with 96% of all, total beds reported as filled, along with 92% of all intensive care beds.

