Watch now: Pfizer boosters to be offered by McLean County Health Department

Who is eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine?

Per the McLean County Health Department, the following groups are eligible for booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

• people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Others are not being advised to get boosters, and there is no guidance for boosters of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time. The CDC recommends that booster doses match the original mRNA vaccines people received earlier this year.