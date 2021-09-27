Watch now: Pfizer boosters to be offered by McLean County Health Department

People who received the Moderna or single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not eligible for the six-month booster shots, the agency said in a statement, but millions are eligible for Pfizer’s third dose after the state said it would follow new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday.
The groups eligible for booster shots include residents of long-term care facilities, frontline or essential workers and people with compromised immune systems.
MCHD said boosters will also be offered at mass vaccination clinics run each Thursday at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.
Pre-registration for those clinics is preferred but not required.
More than 185,645 doses of vaccine have been administered so far.
MCHD also on Monday announced the COVID-related death of another McLean County older adult. The latest fatality is that of a woman in her 60s who was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities. There have been 257 COVID-related deaths since last year, MCHD reports, the majority of which have been among older adults.
Another 124 cases of the virus were confirmed over the weekend, MCHD said, bringing the total of known cases in the area to 21,976 since last March. Of all known cases, 21,308 are considered “recovered.”
Five county residents were released from hospitals either in or outside of the county over the weekend, lowering the total to 26 county residents who are considered COVID patients.
Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, 30 people are reported as hospitalized due to COVID-related complications, meaning that figure hasn’t changed since MCHD’s last report Friday.
Bed capacity remained tight into the beginning of the week with 96% of all, total beds reported as filled, along with 92% of all intensive care beds.
Agency spokeswoman Marianne Manko said the Illinois Department of Public Health is poised to provide its own contact tracers to aid local health departments if case volume becomes too much for them to handle in a timely manner.
The McLean County Health Department stressed Thursday that it is still awaiting further guidance from the state public health department regarding increased access to third doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The requirement specifies that all hospitals publish at least 300 "shoppable" charges and all costs related to them — like getting an X-ray or a colonoscopy done — along with prices for cash-paying customers and prices negotiated with insurance companies.