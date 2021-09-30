Watch now: Percentage of positive COVID tests in McLean County stays at low point

BLOOMINGTON — COVID metrics in McLean County remained steady Thursday, as new data from the McLean County Health Department showed little fluctuation from trends consistent with earlier this week.

Hospital bed capacity continued to remain tight between the Twin Cities' two hospitals, with just 5% of all total beds in the county reported as open, along with 8% of all intensive care unit beds.

Two people who were considered COVID patients at either Carle BroMenn or OSF St. Joseph medical centers were released in the past day, bringing the total of such patients hospitalized locally down to 23.

An additional two McLean County residents were hospitalized either in or outside of the county in the past day due to COVID-related symptoms, MCHD reported, bringing that total up to 28 people.

Twelve more people are isolating at home due to exposure to the virus, MCHD said, putting the local number of those in isolation to 374 people.

Another 67 cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day, bringing the county's overall total to 22,218 known cases since last March. Of all total cases, 21,499 are considered "recovered."

The percentage of tests that returned positive for COVID in the past seven days falls back to a low point it reached after MCHD said a surge in cases had impacted results.

Last week, McLean County's rolling seven-day test positivity rate hit 2.9%; as of Wednesday, that percentage is now at 2.6%, per MCHD, where it's remained since Monday.

In the past year, more than 497,600 tests have been resulted for a total positivity rate of 4.5%.

McLean County is averaging about 220 vaccine doses administered per day, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. More than 186,418 doses have been given out so far, with 93,563 people considered fully vaccinated. That represents about 54.1% of the overall population.