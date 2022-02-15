Watch now: PATH to open suicide prevention call center in Bloomington in 988 rollout

BLOOMINGTON — A new suicide hotline is in the works and PATH Crisis Center in Bloomington is bringing it to life across Illinois.

The call center, which handles calls for information and referrals at 211, has been awarded the contract to provide 24/7/365 suicide prevention call center services in 81 counties of Illinois as the state rolls out the new number: 988.

The current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 1-800-273-8255 — will transition to the three-digit number in July as part of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act signed into federal law in October 2020.

“988 is going national — it’s huge. Not only is it huge but it’s changing the entire system of crisis intervention nationally,” said Chris Workman, CEO of PATH which has been handling suicide hotline calls for decades in addition to 211 services.

In coordination with the 988 transition, the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is also developing a system of crisis teams that can respond on-site when needed "to reduce behavioral health calls to 911, reduce law enforcement involvement in crisis calls and reduce unnecessary hospitalizations," according to a statement from PATH.

“This isn’t new for us. It really is the nation finally catching up to PATH,” Workman said. “This call center has been doing this type of work with this type of model — that they’re now saying is the model to go with and developing nationwide — for 30-40 years, with paging crisis teams when there’s needs on-site, working with 911 when there’s needs on-site and referring calls to each other."

About 80 to 90% of 988 calls are expected to be able to be handled by call centers and the remaining 10 to 20% will utilize the on-site crisis teams, he said.

The law states it is essential for access to the three-digit number to be available across the country.

“To prevent future suicides, it is critical to transition the cumbersome, existing 10-digit National Suicide Hotline to a universal, easy-to-remember, 3-digit phone number and connect people in crisis to life-saving resources,” it says.

Workman said cost also plays a role in the effort to reduce calls to 911 in favor or 988 for mental health needs.

“It really comes down, at the federal level, reducing overworked 911 call centers who are dealing with issues that they’re not necessarily equipped for because it’s a mental health crisis and all they could do would be to dispatch EMT or a law enforcement individual who then would take them to a hospital. There’s expenses related to all of those,” he said. “With us, you’re paying for a phone call and the staff that go with that, so it’s much more cost-effective.”

PATH will hire 115 new employees to staff a new call center facility in an undisclosed location in Bloomington, and they hope to have employees on-site by late April.

“My intent is not to headhunt or to poach other human service agencies here who are also struggling to find staff,” Workman said, noting the positions were posted online across three states. “The idea is to pull people to Bloomington, not to try to poach staff ... so it would not have a huge impact on our other providers in town.”

Kevin Richardson, PATH director of call center operations, said the transition, hiring and training process is “a logistical nightmare but we’re up to it.”

Having started as a volunteer more than eight years ago, he said they have a “robust training system” but it’s being overhauled to better meet their needs.

“We’ve worked very hard on our planning process,” he said. “Obviously we were chosen by the state because of what we've been able to do up to this point. I don’t see any issue frankly in training folks. What I see issues with moving forward is just the whole transition that not only the state is making — the country is making. We’re talking about a complete shift in service.”

Hired staff will undergo 50 hours of training and use 211 as a way to practice and become accustomed to taking calls and helping callers.

Richardson said while 211 calls are not the same as suicide prevention calls, “I’d still say it’s crisis-oriented because people who are in need of resources, they’re in a sense of crisis; it’s just not a mental health (or) behavioral health crisis.”

Introducing newly hired operators to the 211 process will allow them “to build the skills for people who are in need of emotional support and able to problem solve with them and whatnot. So it’s providing them a solid foundation and model to then move on to these more behavioral health related calls,” he said.

They’ll get plenty of practice saying “Thank you for calling United Way 211,” before taking suicide prevention calls, but PATH leaders said they’re not sure what the 988 opening line will be.

“We need guidance on certain things. We’re the vendor but the state is guiding us,” Workman said. “They know that we can provide the service but they’ll provide the details of how they want us to provide that service.”

The transition has been in the works for about two years, but until 988 is officially live in July, those in crisis should dial 1-800-273-8255.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

