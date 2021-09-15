Watch now: Over half of McLean County kids ages 12-17 vaccinated

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department spokeswoman Marianne Manko said Wednesday that an increased local demand for vaccines prompted the return of mass vaccination clinics at Grossinger Motors Arena.

"It's a little bit of everything," Manko said during a Wednesday press conference. "Some people do feel more comfortable now with the (Food and Drug Administration's) approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Other people say their employer is strongly recommending it — some are required to get tested every day and they just don't feel like it and don't have an objection to the vaccine. Others have taken a wait-and-see approach and realized the misinformation they've been hearing just isn't true."

Manko also said health officials are anticipating a potential expansion of the FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those younger than 12, something MCHD wants "to be prepared for."

Figures released by MCHD on Wednesday show that nearly 57% of McLean County adolescents ages 12 to 17 are considered fully vaccinated.

Nearly 90% of people age 65 and older in the county are also fully vaccinated, along with 57% of people ages 18 to 24.

In total, just over 53% of the county's overall population is fully vaccinated, a figure that represents nearly 92,000 people as of Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

And while children younger than 18 did make up the bulk of cases confirmed in the past week, Manko said MCHD is tracking the percentage of cases that are attributable to that group — not just the number.

McLean County COVID cases by age from Sept. 8 to 15 Age 11 = 83 cases

12-17 = 44

18-19 = 32

20s = 79

30s = 69

40s = 56

50s = 35

60s = 25

70s = 10

80s = 2

90s = 0

100s = 0

"Since the beginning of August, the percentage of new cases among adolescents 18 and younger has remained about the same," she said. "So for the week of Aug. 4, that percentage was 28%. Today, it's 29%, so we haven't seen an enormous increase."

In the past week, MCHD reported, there have been 435 total confirmed cases of COVID, including 84 announced Wednesday.

Of those 435, 127 were among those under 18 years old.

There have now been 21,350 cases of the virus confirmed in the past year, with 20,573 considered as having "recovered."

No additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

Two more people were hospitalized locally as COVID patients, MCHD reported, bringing the total to 33 people between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers. The number of hospitalized county residents remained unchanged Wednesday, remaining at 25.

Hospital bed capacity increased in the intensive care area and in general: MCHD said 88% of all ICU beds are in use, a drop from 92% the day before. Ninety-three percent of all total beds are in use, a drop from 96% the day before.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0