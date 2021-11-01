Watch now: Over 1,000 COVID cases confirmed in October

BLOOMINGTON — A man in his 90s who lived at an area long-term care facility is the latest person reported as having died due to COVID-related complications in the past month, according to the McLean County Health Department on Monday.

Last week MCHD clarified that while at least 19 COVID deaths had been confirmed by the department in October, delays in verifying that information means that deaths aren't reported on the day that they occur; only 12 of the 19 reported occurred during that month.

MCHD reported 12 deaths this year, compared to 16 in Oct. 2020. In November 2020, before the vaccine was widely available, 27 deaths were reported as COVID-related that month.

In total, there have been 276 in the past year, the majority of which have been among older adults.

With 68 new cases confirmed over the weekend, McLean County reached a total of 1,017 cases for the month. For comparison, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30 last year, the county saw 1,057 cases, according to MCHD archives.

There have been 23,229 known cases in all since last March, MCHD said, 22,727 of which are considered as recovered.

Since Friday's report, a few more people were reported as in isolation due to exposure. MCHD said that total is at 214 on Monday, a three-person bump over the weekend.

Both of the county's test positivity rates fell over the weekend. The percentage of tests run in the past seven days that came back positive for the virus fell to 1.5% as of Sunday, a drop from 2.0% on Thursday.

With now more than 561,600 tests having been run, the area's overall positivity rate fell slightly to 4.1% on Sunday.

Hospitalization numbers remained steady on Monday, with MCHD reporting 12 county residents hospitalized as COVID patients at hospitals either in or outside of the county.

Area hospitals on Monday reported 85% of all intensive care unit beds in use along with 88% of all, total beds.

Between OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers, 10 patients are hospitalized for COVID-related reasons. Data from Carle Health Monday indicated seven people are COVID patients at its hospital in Normal; two patients are in intensive care.

OSF Healthcare does not provide the same patient data by location, but the Peoria-based provider does occasionally release statistics on how many COVID patients at its Illinois locations are fully vaccinated.

The most recent data published by the system showed 49 out of 60 COVID patients across the state were unvaccinated; 20 of them were breakthrough cases in the fully vaccinated.

That puts the county at about 55.6% fully vaccinated, slightly behind an overall state rate of 57%.

