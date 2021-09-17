Watch now: OSF HealthCare, Chestnut Health partner in $18 million outreach effort

BLOOMINGTON — The details are still being worked out, but one thing local health care providers say they agree about Gov. J.B. Pritzker's recent announcement of $18 million in Healthcare Transformation Funds is this: Access to services will be greater than before.

Earlier this year, the governor signed legislation that established a Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives program. The five-year program efforts providers to create partnerships with each other to develop "innovative solutions for meeting health care needs in their communities."

Last week, $18 million in funding from the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services was allotted to five providers, two of which have ties to the Bloomington-Normal area.

Chestnut Health Systems' Bloomington location, which offers behavioral, mental and primary care, was selected as a recipient, as was Peoria-based OSF HealthCare.

Both health organizations are considered partners in the "Medicaid Innovation Collaborative," which seeks to expand Medicaid access by addressing transportation or telehealth issues in underserved or rural communities.

“Expanding access to Medicaid services in Illinois’ rural regions is exactly the type of ground-breaking progress we hope to empower through our Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Transportation, technology or geography should never prevent a patient from receiving the care they need – especially our most vulnerable Illinoisans."

What that looks like is still being worked out.

Senior Vice President of OSF Digital Health Jennifer Junis, who oversees the system's digital services via OSF OnCall, said staffers will be using October and November to plan out how best to reach more Medicaid patients in the area.

"There is a lot of design and programmatic work that needs to happen now," she said.

What is known, she said, is that OSF plans to send out community health workers next year to help some Medicaid patients access health care — be it cancer screenings or chronic disease management — remotely.

To figure out who would best be served by the program, OSF "took a percentage of ... (Medicaid patients), then took those that had chronic disease, and then a percentage of them that we felt would engage in a program like this," Junis said.

She didn't have an exact number the system hopes to reach, but said it adds up to "a subset" of the Medicaid population. And when OSF and others do roll out their programs, it will be in 2022, she added.

"We will be outreaching to them and there'll be lots of different ways they can access this news," Junis said. "Some of them may receive text messages and be able to enroll; they are also able to enroll through their providers that they see already and they'll be able to enroll through our federally qualified health systems or health centers.

"We're also going to have our community health workers in some of our community organizations, like homeless shelters and and different places. Then in the rural areas, we're going to have some technology vans to be able to really those rural patients as well."

While a specific number has not yet been determined, Junis said, more staff members will have to be hired in the coming months to fill the need for community workers.

Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington, like its Peoria partner, is still hashing out the details of its plan to use the funding.

Spokesperson Lori Laughlin said Chestnut's portion of the funding will go toward converting medical records to a digital form for efficiency, building a dental practice out of the federally-qualified health center and hiring six full-time workers that will focus on patient engagement.

“The people who need health care the most sometimes have the most difficulty accessing it," CEO David Sharar said in a statement. "A lack of transportation, lack of reliable child care, and working multiple jobs are among the factors that make it hard for people to get to the doctor. The work that we do will improve quality of care and will address health disparities among people who are marginalized.”

With support from federal matching funds, the state is authorized to invest up to $150 million in Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives each fiscal year, according to a news release from the governor's office.

A second round of funding to different providers is set for later this year, although a specific date has not yet been announced.

HFS said it hopes the program will continue "in future years" with ongoing funding from the General Assembly.

