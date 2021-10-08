Watch now: October COVID total reaches 286 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Fewer than 300 people were reported as in isolation Friday due to exposure to COVID-19, per the latest McLean County Health Department update.
MCHD reported 290 people are isolating at home, the lowest that total has been since Aug. 12.
One month ago, MCHD records show, 454 people were in isolation due to exposure.
Test positivity rates remained unchanged in the past day, with the percentage of tests coming back positive for COVID in the past seven days still sitting at 2.4%. The county's overall rate since the pandemic started — 4.4% — also remained unchanged.
One more McLean County resident was hospitalized as a COVID patient, putting that total up to 28 on Friday.
Hospital bed availability was not published in MCHD's Friday report; the number of COVID patients between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers stayed at 27.
No additional deaths were reported Friday.
MCHD reported an additional 41 cases confirmed in the past day, bringing October's total to 286. There have been 22,488 known cases in the county since the pandemic started last year.
Of those cases, 21,907 are considered recovered.
MCHD plans to run two public vaccination clinics this month at locations besides Grossinger Motors Arena.
Benny the dog visits ISU's Office of Residential Life
Benny visits the Illinois State University Office of Residential Life on Friday, where he met sophomore Ash Ebikhumi, president of ISU's Association of Student Housing. The office was decorated with homecoming themes and historical photos to celebrate homecoming, which officially kicks off on Monday. The kickoff for homecoming is on Monday, and the game against North Dakota State will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.
