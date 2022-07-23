Watch now: New YMCA facility to open Aug. 22 in Bloomington

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — After more than nine years of planning and building, the Bloomington-Normal YMCA is ready to open its new facility in Bloomington.

The new facility at 202 St. Joseph Drive will open to the public at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, for regular operation. Hours will be 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 

The current location at 602 S. Main St. will close the day before, on Aug. 21. Future plans remain uncertain for that facility.

“We set out on this to build a welcoming, uplifting and inspiring place,” said B.J. Wilken, YMCA executive director and CEO. “What we did in the initial design of this facility is we really started to look at universal design concepts, and what that essentially is, is taking the Americans with Disabilities Act and kind of expanding on that to be much more inclusive to accommodate people with mobility issues.”

Although it was previously reported that the $23 million facility hoped to open in early July, Wilken said their contractor, P.J. Hoerr, was experiencing “supply chain issues” that led to a delay of about six weeks. 

Open seven days a week, the facility will offer an expanded gym with fitness-tracking cardio and wellness equipment, a basketball court with an indoor track on the upper level, three group fitness studios that can house spin, Zumba, yoga or free weight classes, and an outdoor rooftop terrace where people can hang out or host workouts. 

YMCA construction 2 072122A.JPG

B.J. Wilken, Bloomington-Normal YMCA executive director and CEO, shows off the rooftop terrace on Thursday at the new facility at 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington.

Other areas of the facility include community meeting spaces, two separate playground sets for children of younger and older ages, enhanced childcare amenities and a universal locker room with private changing rooms and showers, lockers with built-in locks, and even wireless charging for phones.

YMCA construction 8 072122.JPG

A play area is pictured Thursday at the new Bloomington-Normal YMCA, 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington.

The aquatic center has two sections: a competitive pool on one side and an ADA-accessible warm-water therapy pool on the other. The therapy pool also has a zero-depth entry splash pad and a river current section to help with individual rehabilitation.

YMCA construction 4 072122A.JPG

Michael Welch works on Thursday in the aquatic center of the new Bloomington-Normal YMCA facility, 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington. Welch works for Maverick Pools.

In addition to the nearly 70,000-square-foot facility, the YMCA will offer expanded programs for youth and adults interested in sports, electronic sports, and enrichment programs for youth and teens.

Wilken said the YMCA is partnering with the nonprofit Easterseals Central Illinois — a therapy provider with a focus on children with disabilities — to lease off the east side of the new building. Easterseals will relocate from its current location at 2404 E. Empire St., with hopes to be fully moved in by the time of the YMCA's grand opening.  

“We offer exceptional services to ensure that every child with a developmental delay disability or other special need can reach their full potential,” said Amber Gruenloh, community vice president of Easterseals Central Illinois. “We will still offer every therapy service that we currently offer in this new facility.” 

YMCA construction 4 072122.JPG

B.J. Wilken, Bloomington-Normal YMCA executive director and CEO, walks around a new weight room area on Thursday at the new facility, 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

That includes occupational, physical, speech and feeding therapies, as well as counseling and autism services, with an early diagnostic clinic and applied behavioral analysis, Gruenloh said.

Wilkens said the partnership and proximity of Easterseals will allow for inclusive programing like adaptive swim lessons and sports leagues.

“What we're going to lean on Easterseals for on the YMCA side of things is to be able to offer better services to those who have disabilities,” said Patrick Mainieri, YMCA chief operating officer. “They’re going to be able to guide us and support us inside of the YMCA systems. We don’t know that information because it’s a unique and a very specialized approach, and we want to learn from them, and they’re going to help educate us holistically on that.” 

To celebrate the new facility, the week of Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 will showcase a different community program each day:

  • Fitness Day on Monday, Aug. 29

  • Community Day on Tuesday, Aug. 30

  • Family Night on Wednesday, Aug. 31 

  •  Mindfulness Day on Thursday, Sept. 1

Stakeholders, community leaders and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Aug. 30.

Charter memberships at the YMCA will be available for individuals and households to purchase through July 31. 

Charter members will receive a variety of additional benefits, including access to the current facility at 602 S. Main St. until the moving date, no monthly membership fees until Oct. 1, limited-edition YMCA merchandise, and their name on the Charter Member Wall near the main entrance of the new facility.

YMCA construction 3 072122.JPG

B.J. Wilken, Bloomington-Normal YMCA executive director and CEO, explains the Charter Member Wall on Thursday near the main entrance of the new facility, 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington.

Charter members also will be allowed into the new facility a week earlier, starting Aug. 15.

Memberships can be purchased at the current location during regular operating hours through Aug. 21, and at the new location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Financial support is available to those who qualify. 

“We’re an organization that celebrates differences,” said Brad Ruehrdanz, YMCA senior director of membership experience. “People from different backgrounds, religions, creeds, orientation, whatever. We want everybody to come in and participate here at the Y.” 

For more details about the new YMCA, grand opening, charter membership or employment opportunities, visit www.bnymca.org.

 

