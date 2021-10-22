Watch now: New COVID infection data for McLean County released

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported the 15th COVID-related death in October Friday.

A man in his 50s was the latest fatality associated with the virus. MCHD said he was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities. His death brings the county's overall death toll to 270 people since the pandemic's onset last year.

MCHD reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day. That brings October's total to 739 reported cases so far and the county's total of confirmed cases to since 22,941. Of those, 22,435 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Twelve more people are isolating after exposure to the virus, MCHD said Friday, putting that total at 223 people.

The number of county residents who are considered COVID patients at hospitals either in or outside of the county remained unchanged Friday, sitting at 13.

Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, 17 patients there are classified as COVID patients. MCHD said the county is at 89% of all total hospital beds as being full as of Friday, along with 77% of intensive care beds.

The percentage of tests that have come back positive for COVID in the past seven days bumped up slightly, putting that positivity rate at 2% as of Thursday.

More than 542,800 tests have been resulted in the past year, giving the county an overall positivity rate of 4.2%.

