Watch now: New COVID cases fall for fourth week in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — For the fourth week in a row, fewer confirmed COVID cases were recorded over a seven-day period in McLean County than in the previous week.

The McLean County Health Department on Wednesday reported 303 cases were confirmed in the past week, a 47-case drop from the previous week's 350.

Confirmed cases among children ages 0-11 years old, who are unable to be vaccinated against COVID-19, dropped by 34 in the past week: Just 47 were recorded in the past seven days, compared to 81 the week before.

Cases also dropped among teenagers ages 12-17, who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine: 22 were confirmed in the past week, compared to 39 the week before.

MCHD data shows about 57% of the county's population within that 12-17 year range are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That's higher than the county's overall rate, which remained at 54% on Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In total, there have now been 22,397 cases of COVID confirmed in McLean County, including another 56 confirmed since Tuesday. Of all known cases, MCHD reports 21,804 are considered "recovered."

One more person has died due to COVID-related complications, MCHD said Wednesday. The death of a man in his 80s brings the county's death toll to 263 since last year. The man was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities, MCHD said.

Although one McLean County resident has been released from a COVID-related hospitalization, those statistics remained steady on Wednesday.

There are 28 McLean County residents hospitalized either in or outside of the county; the number of COVID patients between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers remained unchanged from Tuesday, sitting at 25.

Bed capacity fluctuated slightly, with just 4% of intensive care beds reported as open and 6% of all total beds open.