Watch now: More than 700 COVID cases likely to be confirmed in October

BLOOMINGTON — An additional 17 people have been released from isolation after exposure to COVID and one county resident has been released from a virus-related hospitalization, according to the McLean County Health Department.

As of Thursday, 211 people were in isolation at home, the lowest total reported this month.

Twenty new cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day, bringing the month's total to 699. MCHD has tracked 22,901 cases over the past year. Of those, 22,408 are considered as having recovered.

No additional deaths were reported Thursday. That figure remains at 269 since last year.

With the release of one person, there are now 13 McLean County residents who are considered COVID patients at hospitals either in or outside of the county.

One person also was released from Carle BroMenn or OSF St. Joseph medical centers in the past day, putting the local total of COVID patients at 18.

MCHD said that between both hospitals Thursday, 89% of all, total beds were in use, along with 62% of all intensive care beds.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 291 vaccines were administered locally in the past day, bringing the overall total in McLean County to 192,147 administered doses.

About 55.1% of the overall population — or about 95,226 people — have gotten either the single-shot Johnson & Johnson or two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

According to MCHD data, the age breakdown for the county's fully vaccinated population is the following:

Fully vaccinated residents by age category are as follows:

Age 12-17: 57.61%

Age 18-64: 59.56%

Age 65 and over: 90.53%

