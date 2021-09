Watch now: McLean County starts month with 82 new COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 82 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on the first day of September.

The percentage of tests in the past seven days that have been positive for COVID increased slightly for the third day in a row. MCHD said the rolling test positivity rate is now at 4.3% as of Wednesday, up from 4.1% the day before.

More than 438,500 such tests have been run in the past year. Of those, 4.7% have been positive for the virus.

There have been 20,604 known cases of the virus in the county since last year; of those cases, MCHD considers 19,764 as recovered.

The number of people hospitalized as COVID patients was unchanged Thursday, but both local hospitals reported an uptick in bed usage.

Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, there are 30 people considered COVID patients. Of all intensive care beds between both hospitals, 92% were reported filled Thursday, as were 95% of all total beds.

The number of McLean County residents hospitalized as COVID patients at locations either in or outside of the county remained at 22.

One person was released from isolation, MCHD said, bringing that total to 543 Thursday.

No additional deaths were reported Thursday.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed about 52.18% of the county's overall population is considered fully vaccinated. More than 180,000 doses have been given out so far.