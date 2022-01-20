Watch now: McLean County reports 836 new COVID cases since Wednesday

McLean County continues to experience “high community transmission” of the coronavirus, the health department said as it reported 836 new cases of the virus since Wednesday.
BLOOMINGTON – McLean County
continues to experience “high community transmission” of the coronavirus, the health department said as it reported 836 new cases of the virus since Wednesday.
That number is the largest daily case count since Jan. 11. McLean County has reported a total of 42,860 positive COVID cases since the pandemic started.
Hospitalizations for the virus continue to hover around the county’s highest number, as McLean County hospitals are caring for 60 people with COVID, according to the county health department.
The McLean County Health Department also said that 98% of all county hospital beds are occupied and 89% of intensive care unit beds are in use.
With more than 777,500 COVID tests administered to date, the county’s cumulative positivity rate is 5.5%, while the rolling seven-day positivity rate is 14.4% through Wednesday, health officials reported.
No deaths were reported in Thursday’s COVID-19 update, leaving that total at 326.
Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly goes over some of the COVID-19 statistics from the last few weeks of school at the Jan. 19 board meeting.
McLean County is averaging about 2,458 new cases per 100,000 people based on a seven-day average through Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccination clinics continue to operate around the county.
The county health department is offering the following vaccine clinics for ages 12 and older at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington:
Monday, Jan. 24: Noon to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25: 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31: Noon to 2:45 p.m.
The following vaccine clinics are available for ages 5 to 11 at Grossinger Motors Arena:
Monday, Jan. 24: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25: 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31: 3 to 6 p.m.
Go to
health.mcleancountyil.gov to register for a vaccine appointment or call 309-888-5600.
About 59% of McLean County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as 257,340 doses have been administered, the county health department said.
Photos: Keeping warm with city of Bloomington Public Works crews
INSIDE
Jeff Branhan loads salt into a truck at the Bloomington yard on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011922-blm-loc-4cold
City of Bloomington Public Works heavy machine operator Kenny Herman attaches a snow plow onto a salt truck.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DOMINANT
City of Bloomington Public Works laborer Larry Coleman dresses for potential cold weather before taking to the streets with his salt truck on Friday. Frigid temperatures forces crews to adapt. See a video with this story at
. pantagraph.com
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011922-blm-loc-3cold
City of Bloomington Public Works trucks driver Jeff Branhan dressed for cold weather as he used a front end loader to fill trucks with salt, Friday, Jan. 14.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011922-blm-loc-7cold
City of Bloomington Public Works truck driver Jeff Branhan loaded a truck with salt, Friday, Jan. 14.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011922-blm-loc-5cold
City of Bloomington Public Works worker Joe DeGraeve cleared a front end loader of debris while loading leaves on the city's southwest side, Thursday, Jan. 13.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
011922-blm-loc-2cold
City of Bloomington Public Works worker Mike Donnelly sweeps up leaves during a warm afternoon, Thursday, Jan. 13. While the temperature was only around 36 degrees, laborers who expend energy with active jobs can usually get by without heavy clothing.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
SECONDARY
City of Bloomington Public Works driver David Alvarez checks the attachment of a plow to his truck on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.