Watch now: McLean County reports 836 new COVID cases since Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County continues to experience “high community transmission” of the coronavirus, the health department said as it reported 836 new cases of the virus since Wednesday.

That number is the largest daily case count since Jan. 11. McLean County has reported a total of 42,860 positive COVID cases since the pandemic started.

Hospitalizations for the virus continue to hover around the county’s highest number, as McLean County hospitals are caring for 60 people with COVID, according to the county health department.

The McLean County Health Department also said that 98% of all county hospital beds are occupied and 89% of intensive care unit beds are in use.

With more than 777,500 COVID tests administered to date, the county’s cumulative positivity rate is 5.5%, while the rolling seven-day positivity rate is 14.4% through Wednesday, health officials reported.

No deaths were reported in Thursday’s COVID-19 update, leaving that total at 326.

McLean County is averaging about 2,458 new cases per 100,000 people based on a seven-day average through Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccination clinics continue to operate around the county.

The county health department is offering the following vaccine clinics for ages 12 and older at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington:

Monday, Jan. 24: Noon to 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25: 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31: Noon to 2:45 p.m.

The following vaccine clinics are available for ages 5 to 11 at Grossinger Motors Arena:

Monday, Jan. 24: 3 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25: 1 to 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31: 3 to 6 p.m.

Go to health.mcleancountyil.gov to register for a vaccine appointment or call 309-888-5600.

About 59% of McLean County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as 257,340 doses have been administered, the county health department said.

