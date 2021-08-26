Watch now: McLean County reports 5 more hospitalizations, 1 death due to COVID

BLOOMINGTON — One more county resident has died and five more have been hospitalized because of COVID-related complications, the McLean County Health Department announced Thursday.

A man in his 70s is the latest fatality MCHD said is related to COVID, bringing the death toll since last year to 243. The man was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities.

With five more hospitalized as of Thursday, there are now 27 county residents considered COVID patients, MCHD reported. Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, there are 41 people being treated for COVID-19.

Health officials have described the hospitalization metric a "lagging indicator" of the virus' impact on the community, noting that hospital numbers tend to go up after a surge in cases.

With the addition of 11 more COVID cases in the past day, there have now been 1,202 cases in McLean County this month.

MCHD said there have been 20,073 cases since last year. Of those, 19,375 are considered recovered.

The testing positivity rate fell slightly in both the weekly and cumulative percentages: As of Wednesday, the percentage of tests that returned positive for COVID-19 in the past week is down to 4.2% from 4.7% the day before.

The cumulative percentage of tests that were positive for COVID also fell to 4.7% out of more than 423,400 tests run in the past year.

In a statement encouraging the use of mitigation practices, MCHD called upon community members to get vaccinated against the virus, as the county's progress again ticked up only incrementally in the past day.

"Beyond the benefits to the individual who receives the shot, having more people vaccinated helps to protect the most vulnerable in our community including the elderly, immunocompromised, and children who are too young to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at this time," the department said. "The current percentage of individuals who are fully vaccinated in our county, state, and nation is not enough with emerging and more infectious variants like Delta increasing in prevalence."

McLean County remained at 51% of the population being considered fully vaccinated, although that percentage ticked up slightly to 51.7% in the past day. That represents about 89,653 people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

More than 179,451 doses have been administered in the county so far.