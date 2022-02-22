Watch now: McLean County reports 4 new COVID-related deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Four additional COVID-related deaths were reported in McLean County since Friday, the health department announced Tuesday.

This brings the county's total COVID-related deaths to 355. The patients include a man in his 50s, two men in their 80s, and one man in his 90s.

One man in his 80s was associated with long-term care, but the other patients were not, according to the health department.

An additional 77 new coronavirus cases were reported since Friday, and as of Tuesday there were 510 people isolated at home and 22 McLean County residents hospitalized due the virus. The number of residents hospitalized does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized

There seven people hospitalized in McLean County due to the virus. The number of patients receiving care in McLean County is not reflective of the total residents reported hospitalized due to some patients choosing to seek treatment elsewhere, according to the health department.

McLean County hospitals' intensive care units are at 85% capacity, and 96% of total beds are in use.

McLean County continues to see a high community transmission rate according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The county has a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4%, and the rolling seven-day positivity rate is 1.6% through Tuesday, according to the health department.

A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for March 8 from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Children younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration for the clinic opens Monday.

Other upcoming clinics for ages 12 and older are scheduled for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.

A vaccine clinic for children ages five to 11 will be held Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Pre-registration is recommended and available at or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

As of Tuesday, there have been 267,933 vaccine doses issued in McLean County. Of McLean County's total population, 61.28% are vaccinated, and 63.51% of Illinois residents are vaccinated.

