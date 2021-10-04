Watch now: McLean County, Illinois COVID cases trending downward but no word on lifting mask mandate

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday he’s looking for clear signs that coronavirus transmission is on the decline in Illinois before he’ll consider lifting the indoor mask mandate he reinstated in late August amid a surge driven by the virus’ highly contagious delta variant.

“We’re watching to make sure that we’re on a good downward trajectory,” Pritzker said during an unrelated event in Chicago. “That’s what we were looking for back in May leading into June; it’s what we’re looking for now in order for us to possibly make changes.”

Pritzker has yet to publicly state a specific threshold for lifting the mask mandate.

Locally, five more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, per the latest data from the McLean County Health Department.

Agency spokeswoman Marianne Manko clarified that the five deaths were pending state verification as COVID-related. Monday's announcement of the additional fatalities was not an indicator that the deaths were related to each other or occurred at the same time.

Four women — one in her 40s, one in her 60s and two in their 70s — and a man in his 80s are the latest deaths attributed to COVID-19 in McLean County. That brings the known total since last year to 262.

Fewer than 100 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in October so far, a stark contrast from the way September began in McLean County.

MCHD said 81 cases have been confirmed since Oct. 1: 32 on both Friday and Saturday and 17 cases on Sunday. There had been 268 cases confirmed by Sept. 4.

State health officials reported 1,822 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest one-day total in three weeks, though the figure tends to dip on Mondays. Over the past week, the state has averaged 2,743 cases per day.

When Pritzker announced Aug. 26 that he was putting the mask requirement back in place for people in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, the state was averaging 3,657 cases per day. That figure climbed as high as 4,440 cases per day during the week ending Sept. 4 before beginning to fall.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pritzker lifted the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people in mid-May. He ended nearly all remaining coronavirus-related restrictions June 11, but unvaccinated people were supposed to continue wearing masks indoors when in public.

As the delta variant surged this summer, the CDC revised its guidance, urging people in areas with “substantial” or “high” rates of coronavirus transmission to wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC also recommended universal masking in school settings nationwide, which Pritzker adopted as state policy on Aug. 4.

McLean County hospitals reported 77% of intensive care beds as in-use, along with 87% of all, total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph is 24, two more than MCHD's last report Friday.

Five McLean County residents with COVID-related illness have been released from hospitals either in or outside of the county, bringing that total to 26 Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0