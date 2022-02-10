Watch now: McLean County ICU beds still full

BLOOMINGTON — All of McLean County's ICU beds were still in use Thursday, along with the vast majority of all the hospital beds in the county. There were also 137 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday.

McLean County Health Department's Thursday COVID update said that 97% of hospital beds in the county were in use, including every ICU bed. There are 27 county residents in the hospital for COVID and 27 total COVID patients in the counties hospitals. That does not necessarily mean these are the same 27 individuals, as county hospitals may care for people from outside McLean County and county residents may be at other hospitals.

Carle Health's Thursday COVID numbers report said that there are 24 COVID patients hospitalized at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, including two people in the ICU.

The department did not report any additional deaths on Thursday, leaving the total at 344. As of Thursday afternoon there were 1,076 people isolating at home.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate through Wednesday was 5.2%. McLean County remains in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's high community transmission range.

Statewide there were 29,939 new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 9, and 499 new deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. The new cases bring the state even closer to 3 million cases total, at more than 2,987,500 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide there are 2,380 people with COVID in Illinois hospitals, IDPH reported. That includes 432 people in the ICU and 238 people on ventilators.

Around 66% of the state is fully vaccinated, with 48% boosted as well. McLean County continues to lag behind state vaccination levels, with 59.95% of the county fully vaccinated. That includes just over 24% of county residents between 5 and 11 years old.

MCHD is holding a vaccine clinic on Feb. 24 at Grossinger Motors Arena. From 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. the clinic will be for people aged 12 and up. Then from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. vaccines will be given to those aged 5 to 11.

Those interested can pre-register on the health department website or by calling (309) 888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Other vaccination opportunities can be found at vaccines.gov.

