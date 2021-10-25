Watch now: McLean County hits 15 reported COVID deaths in October

BLOOMINGTON — Booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available through Carle Health starting Saturday.

The Urbana-based healthcare provider said via news release Monday that people in McLean and Woodford counties can arrange appointments through their primary care provider, adding that the single-dose J&J vaccine will "be made more readily available in more targeted opportunities throughout the service area."

Patients who live in McLean County, only, can also arrange to get a booster shot by calling (309) 268-5200.

Meanwhile, the McLean County Health Department said it's still working out the details of its own booster shot roll-out.

According to a Monday news release, doses of both the J&J and Moderna vaccines are slated to be available from MCHD "soon" following an update of the department's "standing orders and procedures."

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows a total of 193,632 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the county to-date. About 55.2% of the county, or 95,477 people, are considered fully vaccinated.

Another two people have died from COVID-related complications, MCHD announced Monday.

The deaths of two more men — one in his 50s and one in his 70s — bring the total of fatalities recorded this month to 15.

February was the last time the death toll had been this high, MCHD archives show.

The man in his 50s was not associated with any long-term care facilities in the area, but MCHD said the man in his 70s was part of an area LTC facility.

There have been 272 COVID-related deaths since last year.

MCHD also announced 95 new cases of the virus were confirmed over the weekend. The number of people in isolation due to exposure bumped up some to 233 as of Monday, MCHD said.

Seventeen McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized at medical centers either in or outside of the county as COVID patients.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at either OSF St. Joseph or Carle BroMenn medical centers is 13.

MCHD reported both hospitals are reporting 65% of all intensive care beds as in-use Monday, along with 88% of all, total beds in the county.

