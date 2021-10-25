Watch now: McLean County hits 15 reported COVID deaths in October

An update on COVID cases and more for Monday, Oct. 25
BLOOMINGTON
— Booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available through Carle Health starting Saturday. The Urbana-based healthcare provider said via news release Monday that people in McLean and Woodford counties can arrange appointments through their primary care provider, adding that the single-dose J&J vaccine will "be made more readily available in more targeted opportunities throughout the service area." Patients who live in McLean County, only, can also arrange to get a booster shot by calling (309) 268-5200. Meanwhile, the McLean County Health Department said it's still working out the details of its own booster shot roll-out. According to a Monday news release, doses of both the J&J and Moderna vaccines are slated to be available from MCHD "soon" following an update of the department's "standing orders and procedures." Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows a total of 193,632 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the county to-date. About 55.2% of the county, or 95,477 people, are considered fully vaccinated. Another two people have died from COVID-related complications, MCHD announced Monday. The deaths of two more men — one in his 50s and one in his 70s — bring the total of fatalities recorded this month to 15. February was the last time the death toll had been this high, MCHD archives show. The man in his 50s was not associated with any long-term care facilities in the area, but MCHD said the man in his 70s was part of an area LTC facility. There have been 272 COVID-related deaths since last year. MCHD also announced 95 new cases of the virus were confirmed over the weekend. The number of people in isolation due to exposure bumped up some to 233 as of Monday, MCHD said.
Seventeen McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized at medical centers either in or outside of the county as COVID patients.
The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at either OSF St. Joseph or Carle BroMenn medical centers is 13.
MCHD reported both hospitals are reporting 65% of all intensive care beds as in-use Monday, along with 88% of all, total beds in the county.
Photos: Tornados leave paths of destruction through parts of Missouri, Illinois
Jeff Schroeder, from Anna, Illinois, looks at a house in his sister's neighborhood in St. Mary, Missouri, after a tornado hit the area on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Schroeder was coming to pick up his sister whose house was extensively damaged. Photo by David Carson,
Storm debris hangs from the trees Sunday outside a home on Third Street in St. Mary, Mo., after a tornado pushed through the Ste. Genevieve County town. The tornado traveled across the state line into Randolph County in Illinois, leaving a path of damage.
"I found Elsa," yells Gracie Burchard as she helps friends gather belongings from their destroyed rental home on State Hwy OO in Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado roared through the town Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Joe Newland stands among the remains of his camper that was destroyed along with his rental house on State Hwy OO in Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado left his family homeless Sunday night. Newland, his fiancée and three children went into their basement as the storm approached but were blocked by a freezer as they went to leave it. Eventually they crawled through a hole to escape the house. Photo by Robert Cohen,
A barn was destroyed on Church Road after a tornado struck in St. Mary, Missouri, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. No injuries were reported and a house near the destroyed barn was still standing. Photo by David Carson,
Joe Newland stands among the remains of his camper that was destroyed along with his rental house on State Hwy OO in Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, after a tornado left his family homeless Sunday night. Newland, his fiancée and three children went into their basement as the storm approached but were blocked by a freezer as they went to leave it. Eventually they crawled through a hole to escape the house. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Storage unit renters look though belongings just off Missouri Highway 67 in Fredericktown after a tornado ripped through town on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Danielle Burchard tries to coax a chicken to her as she helps friends gather belongings and animals from their Fredericktown rental house on State Hwy OO on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, after a tornado left their family homeless Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Part of the roof was ripped off the Three Springs Lodge Nursing in Chester, Illinois. No injuries were reported at the nursing home and the residents were moved to another wing of the facility. Photo by David Carson/dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Jeff Schroeder, from Anna, Illinois, looks at a the debris strewn around a house in his sister's neighborhood in St. Mary, Missouri, after a tornado hit the area on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Schroeder was coming to pick up his sister whose house was extensively damaged. Photo by David Carson,
A mobile home sits between two trees that were damaged by a tornado in Saint Mary, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
Trees are sheared off about 10-15 feet off the ground along St. Mary Church Road after a tornado struck in St. Mary, Missouri Sunday, October 24, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
A barn was destroyed on St. Mary Church Road after a tornado struck in St. Mary, Missouri Sunday, October 24, 2021. The owner of the barn reported that there were no storm related injuries at his property. Photo by David Carson,
Quonset hut in Bremen, Ill. that was destroyed by the tornado that moved through St. Mary and Chester on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2021. The storm brought down numerous powerlines in the area. No injuries were reported according to Randolph County Sheriff Department. Photo by David Carson,
Part of the roof was ripped off at the Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home in Chester, Illinois. No injuries were reported at the nursing home and the residents were moved to another wing of the facility. Photo by David Carson/dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The supply building at Black River Electric Cooperative lies in ruin in Fredericktown just off State Why 67 on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado roared through the town Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
