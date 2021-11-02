Watch now: McLean County health care providers, agencies prepare for kids vaccine rollout

BLOOMINGTON — Area health care providers were finalizing details about making available the COVID vaccine to children on Tuesday ahead of final approval from federal and state health authorities.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — doses just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.

"Today is a monumental day in the course of this pandemic," Walensky told the advisory panel as it began its deliberations Tuesday.

The Biden administration has already been preparing and shipping millions of doses shots to states already, with federal coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients saying the feds "are not waiting on ... operations and logistics."

Neither are area schools, health care systems and other agencies.

For the past several weeks, Carle Health and the Unit 5 school district have been ironing out the details for a mass vaccination clinic on Nov. 13, in anticipation of state and federal approval.

Spokeswoman Dayna Brown said parents have been informed there is no district requirement for children to receive the vaccine, but the Saturday clinic at Kingsley Junior High School is being offered "as a service to Unit 5 parents who would like their students to receive a vaccine."

Bloomington's District 87 is also working on holding its own mass vaccination clinic. Spokeswoman Julia Perez said details on when and where the clinic will be offered are still being worked out; the district plans to hold it later in the month in conjunction with Jewel-Osco.

County health Administrator Jessica McKnight said parents or guardians interested in signing their child aged 5-11 up for a shot will not be able to do so via the department until final approval has been given by public health officials.

"While we are excited about this new group possibly becoming eligible for vaccination as soon as this week, MCHD is not yet scheduling appointments for age 5-11 COVID-19 vaccine at any of our clinics," McKnight said in a statement. "After the CDC director makes her recommendations we will provide more details about when and where MCHD will be offering COVID-19 for this age range."

County data indicates that of the teens that are currently eligible to be vaccinated (those aged 12-17), 58% have had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

OSF HealthCare Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Overton said the Peoria-based group is still "working on implementing the process for administering the low-dose vaccine to kids age 5-11 both within our OSF Medical Group Clinics and to the community at large."

Overton said the nonprofit expects the vaccine's availability through OSF to be announced soon.

Carle Health pediatrician Dr. Aaron Traeger told The Pantagraph on Tuesday that he's been fielding questions from "a lot" of parents interested in getting their child signed up as soon as possible.

"Now, just as many people that are reaching out about it, I would say there are just as many people people who ... want to do it, but they also need to hear from someone they trust that this is the right and the safe thing to do for their child," he said.

And that's exactly how it should be, he said.

"There's gonna be a lot of people out there that don't feel like they're ready, or they don't have enough information and that's where your doctor comes in," he said. "That's where the conversation needs to be."

Traeger encouraged those on the fence to contact their primary care doctor if they have questions. Among those he's been answering himself, he said, are whether the vaccine is safe (yes), how big the dosage is (10 micrograms, or 1/3 the dosage adults and teenagers receive) and whether or not kids can expect to feel side effects to the same extent that adults do.

"You don't get very many people that are having issues with going to school or anything else like that with that group of 5-11 year-olds," he said. "Again, we expect a little bit of (side effects)... but the initial initial reports of the study group, show that side effects were pretty mild."

Watch now: 39 new COVID cases in McLean County The McLean County Health Department said 39 new COVID cases have been confirmed in the past day.

The vaccine beats odds of contracting COVID, he added.

"Getting COVID has some pretty significant risks associated with it," he said. "Will your kid be fine with COVID or will they be the one that ends up getting super sick from it? Anything that we can do to help prevent that ... my partners and I, we want to make sure that kids are protected. We want to meet you where you want, and if you're not ready or you want to have a conversation about it, we want to have that conversation."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0