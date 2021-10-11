Watch now: McLean County COVID stats remain steady over the weekend

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean County over the weekend, according to new data from the health department.

The 98 newly confirmed cases include 40 on Friday, 26 on Saturday and 32 Sunday. Those cases bring the month's total to 384 confirmed cases.

There have been 22,586 known cases since the pandemic's onset last year. Of all known cases, 22,015 are considered "recovered."

Ten people were released from isolation over the weekend, dropping the total to a new low of 280 on Monday. Combined with the number of hospitalized McLean County residents — 28, unchanged from Friday — there are just more than 300 active COVID cases in the county.

One more COVID patient who was hospitalized locally at either Carle BroMenn or OSF St. Joseph medical centers was released over the weekend as well, dropping the total of such patients to 27 on Monday.

Internal data compiled by Carle Health showed 12 people are considered COVID patients at its hospital in Normal. Of those 12 people, three are in an intensive care unit.

Bed availability opened somewhat over the weekend, with 12% of all, total beds reported as open, along with 19% of all intensive care beds, according to health department data.

Test positivity rates in McLean County continued their downward trend over the weekend as well, with the percentage of tests that came back positive for COVID in the past seven days falling to 2.2% from Friday's 2.4%.

More than 522,200 tests have been run since last year, giving the county a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%, down slightly from a reported 4.4% Friday.

No additional deaths were reported. There have been 263 deaths in McLean County attributed to COVID-19 since last year.

Federal data also showed a drop in the number of cases per 100,000 people in the county. According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is now an estimated 166 cases per 100,000 residents, a drop from 176 reported Friday.

To get out from beneath the "high" level of community spread as defined by the CDC, McLean County's average number of cases would need to fall to less than 100 per 100,000 county residents.

McLean County has been designated as having a high level of community spread since mid-summer.

