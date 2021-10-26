Watch now: McLean County COVID rate ticks up

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's rate of tests that came back positive for COVID in the past seven days jumped nearly a full percentage point Tuesday.

On Monday, data from the health department showed the rate had remained at 1.9% over the weekend. On Tuesday, the rate pushed to 2.3%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the statewide rate as 2.2% as of Monday.

The county continues to have a "high" rate of community spread of the virus, as defined by federal and state public health agencies, although that rate has fallen dramatically in the past several weeks.

IDPH data Tuesday showed McLean County has a rate of 117 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

Another 37 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past day, MCHD said Tuesday. That pushed the county's overall total of cases confirmed this month to 871. There have been 23,073 known cases since the pandemic's onset last year , 22,556 of which are considered as having recovered.

No additional deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the total reported in the month so far at 15 and 272 in the past year.

The number of county residents considered COVID patients at hospitals either in or outside of the county remained unchanged since Monday, at 17.

The number of people categorized as COVID patients at either Carle BroMenn or OSF St. Joseph medical centers fell by two on Tuesday, down to 11 people.

MCHD reported bed capacity between both hospitals as 88% of all, total beds being full, in addition to 77% of all intensive care unit beds.

IDPH data on Tuesday indicated an increase of 300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given out in the past day, putting that overall total at 194,002 for the county.

About 55.3% of the county has had either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That percentage represents 95,581 county residents, per IDPH.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0