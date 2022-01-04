Watch now: McLean County COVID numbers continue spike

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County set new records for new COVID cases and number of current cases as hospital numbers and deaths also grew.

The county Health Department reported 548 new cases in its Tuesday update, setting a new record from 542 reported on Dec. 30, 2021. As of the time of the report, there were 2,883 people isolating, another record high.

With 45 county residents in the hospital, the number of hospitalizations has continued to grow in the county, although there were higher numbers reported last year, including 61 people on April 28.

The county also added a death, a man in his 60s who was not associated with long-term care. He brings the total number of COVID related deaths McLean County to 309.

As county hospitals serve those outside of McLean County as well, there are 62 people total with COVID in county hospitals. The department reported 92% of ICU beds and 97% of all hospital beds in the county are full.

Carle Health said on its Facebook page on Tuesday that there are 34 COVID-19 patients in Carle BroMenn Medical Center, including four in the ICU.

There are four vaccination clinics for those 12 and older scheduled over the next two weeks. On Thursday and on Jan. 13 there are clinics at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Friday there is a clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lexington Community Center in Lexington. Also on Jan. 13 there is a clinic at the Activity and Recreation Center (or ARC) in Normal, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is recommended and can be done on the health department website or by calling (309)888-5600. Other opportunities can be found via vaccines.gov.

