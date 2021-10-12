Watch now: McLean County COVID hospitalizations still high despite steady case numbers

BLOOMINGTON — Fewer than 300 COVID cases are considered active in McLean County, new health department data showed Tuesday.

The McLean County Health Department said 273 people were reported as in isolation at home due to exposure, seven fewer than Monday. There were 24 McLean County residents reported as hospitalized due to COVID.

Those figures together (297) give an estimate of how many cases are considered active or ongoing in the area.

Federal data aimed at tracking the community spread of the virus also saw a drop Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there are 166.9 cases per 100,000 county residents, a drop from Friday's 169.9 figure.

The percentage of tests run in the past seven days that were positive for COVID rose slightly but remained below 3%; McLean County health officials reported that rate at 2.4% as of Monday despite a "lot of testing being done now."

Locally, hospitalizations related to COVID remained high Tuesday. Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, 26 people are COVID patients, a figure unchanged since Monday's report.

Bed capacity in the county shrank in the past day, with just 7% of total beds reported as available.

Intensive care unit bed capacity was the same as the day before, at 88% occupied.

The health department reported 43 COVID cases confirmed in the past day, bringing the month's total to 427.

There have now been 22,629 cases reported in the past year, with 22,069 considered "recovered."

No additional COVID-related deaths were reported, leaving that figure at 263 in the past year.

After taking a day off reporting due to the holiday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 889 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in McLean County since Friday.

That brings the county's overall total of administered doses to 189,813, up from 188,924 reported Saturday.

About 54.7% of the county has had either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That figure represents about 94,645 people.