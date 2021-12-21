Watch now: McLean County COVID deaths, hospitalizations increase

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death and an increase in people hospitalized with the illness in county hospitals on Tuesday, with hospitals nearing capacity.

The new death was a woman in her 70s who was not associated with long-term care, the departments Tuesday COVID update said. The county has had 299 deaths total from COVID-19.

The update also reported 192 new cases, with 1,075 people isolating at home. There are 32 county residents in the hospital with COVID and 46 COVID patients in McLean County hospitals. That is an increase from 30 county residents and 40 patients on Monday.

Hospital bed usage also increased from Monday, with 92% of ICU beds and 99% of all beds in use.

There are two more vaccination clinics scheduled for this year, on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena. Pre-registration is encouraged by not required and can be done on the health department website at health.mcleancountyil.gov or by calling 309-888-5600.

Other opportunities can be found vaccines.gov.

MCHD reported 57.79% of county residents are fully vaccinated. That includes 13.42% of children aged five to 11, the most recent age group to become eligible to receive vaccines.

On Monday, Illinois reported about 12,330 new COVID-19 cases — the highest daily total in more than a year. Much of that increase has been driven by the omicron variant, prompting fears of a winter surge.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.