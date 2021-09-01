Watch now: McLean County COVID cases increased threefold in August

BLOOMINGTON — The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County this August is three times higher than that of the previous month, according to new data from the McLean County Health Department.

With Wednesday's announcement of 95 cases confirmed in the past day, there have now been a total of 1,651 cases confirmed in August.

By comparison, just 427 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in July.

There have now been 20,522 known cases of the virus in McLean County since tracking began last year.

An additional 76 people were reported as isolating at home Wednesday, MCHD said, bringing that total to 544 countywide.

Also up was the county's rolling seven-day percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID: As of Tuesday, that percentage is back to 4.1%, up from Monday's 3.8%.

More than 435,200 tests have been run since last year; of those, 4.7% have been positive for the virus, a percentage unchanged since last week.

The CDC's most recent data indicates an average of 262 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

Two more McLean County residents are reported as hospitalized due to COVID-related complications.

There are now 22 residents at hospitals either in or outside of the county.

Locally, there are 30 COVID patients between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers. That's a three-patient drop from Tuesday.

MCHD reported Wednesday that 96% of all intensive care unit beds in the county were filled, along with 94% of all total beds.

No additional deaths were reported Wednesday. There have been 245 deaths attributed to COVID in the past year, according to MCHD.

About 52.1% of the county's population is fully vaccinated, putting it just behind the state's overall rate of an even 53%.