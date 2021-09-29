Watch now: McLean County COVID cases fell in past week

The McLean County Health Department reported 350 cases were verified in the past week, a 44-case drop from last week's 394. An additional 67 cases were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total of known cases since last year to 22,094.

About 34% of cases confirmed in the past week were among those younger than 18, compared to the 28-29% range recorded in the last several weeks.

Ten positive cases were reported at Grove Elementary between Sept. 19 and 25, district officials said Monday, correcting the data filed Sunday on the McLean County Unit 5 COVID-19 dashboard.

This was the highest weekly count the district has seen in any of its elementary schools this semester. District spokeswoman Dayna Brown said ”Most if not all cases originated from positive cases outside of the school,” indicating in-school spread is not the cause.

“We have a number of mitigations in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 in schools, No. 1 of which is masking, which is required by the state,” she said. “We are seeing that working.”

Just more than 56% of all local teenagers between 12 and 17 years of age are considered fully vaccinated, MCHD reports.

Earlier this week, Pfizer submitted clinical trial data on the vaccine's efficacy among 5- to 11-year-old children to the federal Food and Drug Administration.

Locally, more 186,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 54.1% of the overall population is fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

