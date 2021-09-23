Watch now: McLean County awaiting more state guidance on COVID boosters

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department stressed Thursday that it is still awaiting further guidance from the state public health department regarding increased access to third doses of the Pfizer vaccine. 

Earlier in the day, advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they recommend the so-called "booster" shots for people aged 65 years and older, those who live in long-term care facilities and people aged 50-64 with underlying health conditions that put them at risk for COVID-related complications. 

Third doses for those 18-49 with chronic medical conditions were also endorsed by a split vote from the Committee on Immunization Practices Thursday. 

The CDC doesn't have to follow the committee's advice, even though it usually does and until the CDC makes its own recommendations that get passed to the Illinois Department of Public Health, MCHD said locals should expect access to third doses to remain limited. 

"The MCHD is currently only offering first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those who have never received a COVID-19 vaccine or who still need a second dose of a 2-dose series," the agency said in a statement. MCHD also offers "the authorized third dose to those who are (both) moderately to severely immunocompromised and meet the strict CDC clinical criteria to receive an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Approximately 53.7% of McLean County's overall population is considered fully vaccinated, or about 92,828 people. Of those 65 years and older, 89.7% are fully vaccinated. Data from IDPH as of Thursday showed a total of 184,722 doses of all vaccines have been administered in the county so far. 

Another 49 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past day, MCHD said. There have now been 21,793 known COVID cases since last March, 21,036 of which are considered "recovered." 

No additional deaths were reported. 

Three more McLean County residents were admitted to hospitals either in or outside of the county as COVID patients, bringing that total 33. Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, two more people have been hospitalized, putting the local total of COVID patients at 30. 

Bed capacity remained tight Thursday with MCHD reporting 96% of all intensive care beds in the county as in-use, along with 94% of all, total beds available. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

