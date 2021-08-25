Watch now: McLean County averaging 50 new COVID cases per day

BLOOMINGTON — Around two months ago, McLean County was averaging about seven new COVID-19 cases per day.

Now as August ends and in-person classes resume, the county is now averaging about 50 new cases a day, McLean County Health Department administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday.

And while hospitalizations, too, have also gone up in the past two months, health officials are watching case numbers and test positivity rates in particular, McKnight said.

"It really is a combination of these metrics that we're looking at," she said. "We want to start looking at when cases start to increase and when test positivity rates start to go up because we know hospitalizations and deaths are also likely to increase after that."

In the past week, the county added 395 newly confirmed cases of the virus, including 58 announced Wednesday. That brings August's total to 1,191 cases and the cumulative total since last year to 20,062. The virus hit all age groups in the past week, according to a weekly age breakdown of cases MCHD publishes on Wednesdays.

While last week's data showed younger groups being hit the hardest, the only age group without a single confirmed case this week was those aged 100 and older.

COVID-19 cases by age in McLean County from 08/18-08/24 0-1: 39

12-17: 39

18-19: 32

20s: 80

30s: 51

40s: 52

50s: 44

60s: 24

70s: 23

80s: 10

90s: 1

100: 0

"Across the board, we are seeing cases go up exponentially," MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said. "We do know that most of the new cases are overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated. Those testing positive have stopped wearing masks or social distancing and they admit when they talk to the people at our call center that they have let their guard down."

For the month of August, the rolling, seven-day percentage of tests that turned out positive for COVID-19 has remained within the 4% mark, ranging from 4.7% to 4.1%, depending on the week.

While the percentage might seem low, McKnight that testing has increased, meaning the number of tests turning out positive for the virus has also increased, since the percentage remains relatively unchanged despite the influx of tests.

"If we're (still) seeing 4% positivity, and we're seeing more testing, that means there are more cases," she said.

As of Tuesday, McLean County's test positivity rate was 4.4%, according to MCHD.

MCHD also said 463 people are isolating at home due to exposure. Since last year, 19,333 people have been released from isolation and are considered "recovered" COVID cases.

The number of hospitalized county residents remained unchanged from Tuesday, sitting at 24. Local hospitalizations at Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers were up slightly, with 37 COVID patients between them.

McKnight said hospitalization increases follow cases increases, making them a "lagging" indicator of the effect the virus is having on the county. Either way, it's a metric health officials want to see lowered.

"Our primary goal is see those numbers decrease — we want to level them out and start seeing those go back down," Manko said. "The way to do that is by getting vaccinated and following all those layers of mitigations. We do need a return to... masking anytime that we are going to be in indoor, closed areas. Regardless of the vaccination status, all of us should be taking those precautions."

Manko said it's too soon to tell whether or not the formal approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration will lead to a significant boost in local vaccinations, but added a few people have told MCHD it prompted them to schedule an appointment.

About 51.7% of McLean County's overall population is fully vaccinated — or about 89,504 people.

