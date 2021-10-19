Watch now: McLean County at 55% vaccinated

BLOOMINGTON — The addition of 274 vaccinations in McLean County over the past day pushed the county's percentage of fully vaccinated people to 55%, according to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

IDPH data shows about 191,581 COVID vaccine doses have been given out locally so far.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday urged eligible Illinoisans to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and called on skilled nursing facilities to make booster shots available to patients and staff by Thanksgiving.

“We've been lucky enough to live with vaccines so long that we often forget how much disease we've prevented, but millions of lives are saved across the world each year because of vaccines,” Pritzker said during a COVID-19 update in Chicago.

The state health department is partnering with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Illinois Department on Aging to promote boosters and support skilled nursing facilities in administering them.

IDPH will base an outreach campaign on where outbreaks are occurring and the CDC’s social vulnerability index, which uses 15 U.S. census variables to identify communities that might need support before, during or after disasters.

The administration encouraged all skilled nursing facilities to host a vaccine booster clinic by Thanksgiving, and said IEMA can, with a request for assistance, mobilize community partners vaccination program to support those efforts. IEMA has hosted more than 4,000 vaccine clinics through the community partners program since vaccines became available.

Illinois’ hospitalizations and positivity rates for the virus have been decreasing in recent days after a slight surge in August and September. As of Monday, the case positivity rate stood at 2 percent.

Fifty-eight people were released from isolation after exposure to COVID-19, new data from the McLean County Health Department shows.

MCHD reported 240 people still in isolation as of Tuesday. Twenty-three new cases were confirmed in the past day, MCHD said. No additional deaths were reported.

The percentage of tests that have returned positive for COVID in the past seven days remained unchanged, sitting at 1.8% as of Monday.

Local COVID hospitalizations did see a significant uptick in the past day, but MCHD said that's not always due to local COVID cases, noting that both OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers accept patients from outside McLean County.

Between both hospitals, there are now 24 COVID patients — a 14-person jump in the past day. MCHD said both hospitals are reporting 97% of all available beds in the county as in-use, along with 88% of intensive care beds.

The number of county residents who are considered COVID patients at hospitals either in the county or outside of it was unchanged since Monday, sitting at 18 people.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0