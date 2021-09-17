Watch now: McLean County adds another COVID-related death

BLOOMINGTON — Another person has died as a result of COVID-related complications, the McLean County Health Department said Friday.

A woman in her 50s is the latest local fatality attributed to COVID-19. MCHD said the woman was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities. Her death brings the county's mortality count to 252 people since last year.

An additional 23 people are in home isolation, MCHD said. There are now 525 people self-quarantining after exposure to the virus.

Two McLean County residents have been released from hospitalization, bringing the total of those COVID patients to 26. Three people were released from hospitals locally, bringing the total of COVID patients between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers down to 29.

Local hospital bed capacity eased some, as well, Friday: MCHD said 14% of all total beds in the county are open, with 86% reported as in use. The percentage of occupied intensive care unit beds fell also, down to 77% reported as in use and 23% available.

MCHD announced an additional 72 cases of the virus were confirmed in the county in the past day. That brings the total since the pandemic's start last year to 21,482. Of all known cases, MCHD considers 20,679 cases as recovered.

The percentage of tests returned positive for COVID in the past week increased for the third day in a row: As of Thursday, MCHD reported the county's rolling test positivity rate is at 3.6%.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available before the Westside Neighborhood Back 2 School Kick-off Saturday at Eastview Christian Church, 401 W. Union St. in Bloomington.

The festival begins at 1 p.m., but vaccinations will be available from 10 a.m. until the festival starts.

So far, more than 183,603 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 92,149 people — or about 53% of the population — are considered fully vaccinated.