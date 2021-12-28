Watch now: McLean County adds 874 cases amid testing spike

BLOOMINGTON — A sharp jump in the number of people going to the McLean County Fairgrounds COVID testing site after the long holiday weekend had subsided Tuesday, the same day health officials released new data on the number of infections and the omicron variant.

The testing site run by Reditus Laboratories tested 816 people on Monday, the most since November 2020, lab spokesman Paul Swiech said Tuesday. The site had been closed over the weekend for the holiday and resumed testing on Monday.

Wait times are averaging one to two hours, said Wade Rossi, Reditus vice president of clinical testing, in an email. It depends on when during the day the person gets tested, he said.

Tests at the site continue to take an average of 24-48 hours to process. Genomic sequencing, which is used to identify the strain of the virus, has been on hold since Dec. 5 due to a lack of needed supplies. It plans to resume sequencing on Jan. 7.

Long delays at testing sites were reported across the country as the omicron variant has comprised an increasingly larger percentage of new cases, raising concerns the surge will overwhelm hospitals. Several states, including Georgia and Washington, set new records Tuesday for the number of cases.

New information and guidelines also have become available after more has been learned about the strain, which was first detected in the U.S. Dec. 1.

On Tuesday, U.S. health officials' decision to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five drew criticism from some medical experts and concerns it could create more confusion and fear among Americans.

Monday's action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut the recommended isolation time for Americans who are infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms. The CDC similarly shortened the amount of time people who have come into close contact with an infected person need to quarantine.

The CDC has been under pressure from the public and the private sector, including the airline industry, to shorten the isolation time and reduce the risk of severe staffing shortages amid the omicron surge. Thousands of flights have been canceled over the past few days in a mess blamed on omicron.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact, many are going to be asymptomatic,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

But other experts questioned why the CDC guidelines allow people to leave isolation without testing.

“It’s frankly reckless to proceed like this,” said Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. “Using a rapid test or some type of test to validate that the person isn’t infectious is vital.”

“There’s no evidence, no data to support this," he said.

Overall, an average of 206,577 COVID cases are being recorded every day, according to the CDC, nearing levels not seen since last year’s winter wave.

On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to add staffing to testing and vaccination sites as a result of the surge.

Hours for all of the community-based testing sites are expanding from four days a week to six days a week. The new hours will be Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including being open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Swiech said.

McLean County on Tuesday said there were 874 new COVID infections between Thursday and Monday, and the positivity rate stood at 11.4%.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

