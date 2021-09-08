Watch now: McLean County adds 393 COVID cases in 7 days

NORMAL — McLean County added 393 new COVID cases between Sept. 1 and Wednesday, according to McLean County Health Department data.
The majority of those infected are in their 20s (86 cases) and under 11 (71 cases).
Eighty-four new infections were reported since Tuesday, bringing total COVID cases since the pandemic started to 20,915.
Other data released Wednesday:
- McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use and 99% of total beds in use
- 249 COVID-related deaths have been reported in McLean County
- About 181,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 52.58% of the population are fully vaccinated
The U.S. is now averaging over 150,000 new cases per day, levels not seen since January. Deaths are close to 1,500 per day, up more than a third since late August.
