Watch now: July opening eyed for new $23 million Bloomington-Normal YMCA

BLOOMINGTON — Program rooms, pools and fitness areas are taking shape as construction of the new $23 million Bloomington-Normal YMCA steadily pushes forward, despite some delays.

"Construction is going very, very well," said Bloomington-Normal YMCA CEO B.J. Wilken. "We're very happy with all the contractors and P.J. Hoer. We're really just excited to be able to offer this to the community."

Originally set to open in April, the 76,000-square-foot facility near the intersection of Washington Street and Veterans Parkway in Bloomington is now looking at an early July opening date, Wilken said.

The building will be the new base for the YMCA, and will provide space for community rooms and Easterseals, a therapy provider with a focus on children with disabilities.

The three-month setback is primarily due to a longer-than-expected waiting period for an Illinois Department of Public Health-issued pool permit. The department has faced a backlog after temporarily halting pool permits amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Patrick Mainieri, YMCA chief operating officer.

Illinois requires hotels, apartment complexes and businesses to meet water quality and safety and engineering standards for all pools, spas and other similar types of facilities.

But YMCA construction is back on track, and workers have begun tiling the recreation therapy pool, which includes a ramp that is accessible for pool wheelchairs, and the eight-lane lap pool.

Between 40 and 50 construction and contract workers are on site throughout each week.

"I come here three to four times a week and the changes are amazing,” said Mainieri.

Other areas of the facility — such as the gym and other fitness and rehabilitation rooms — are coming together, said Mainieri. A community room, which businesses and families will be able to rent, is nearing completion. The rooms that will be used by Easterseals are already being painted and floored.

In addition to the fitness rooms, which can house spin classes, Zumba, yoga, free weights and other programs, there will be a rooftop deck where people can hang out or even hold outdoor sunrise classes.

The current YMCA facility is at 602 S. Main St. in Bloomington and offers a variety of programing, including afterschool programs, summer camps, and youth and adult sports. The organization has grown out of the aging space, which it has occupied since 1971.

The YMCA intends to sell the old building to "an entity that will utilize the facility and grounds to serve" the community, Mainieri said in an email.

As the new facility nears completion, Mainieri said the YMCA will begin offering $300 Charter Memberships, which will give members access to the current YMCA branch, early access to the new YMCA, a YMCA goodie bag, and their names on a Charter Member Wall at the new building.

The memberships are a one-time purchase, and charter members will start a regular charge of membership fees (household, individual, senior, etc.), starting Aug. 1.

"We want not only fitness, but we very much want this to be seen as a community center,” said Mainieri. "We’re taking a community center approach that has a lot of awesome amenities.

"We want to run it in the best interest of our community and make sure we're catering and supporting the community’s goals.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

