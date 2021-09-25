Watch now: Ivermectin overdoses low in Illinois, with none reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Locally speaking, all is quiet on the ivermectin front.

Typically used in animals, the antiparasitic drug has gained notoriety in some circles as a preventative or post-diagnosis treatment against COVID-19.

Proponents of the drug point to its developers winning a Nobel Prize in 2015 for using the drug successfully as a treatment for river blindness and other tropical illnesses.

Others say there's not enough evidence via clinical trials and controlled studies to show the use of the compound as an effective treatment or preventative measure for COVID-19.

Proponents often cite a medical study in Egypt that allowed some people with both COVID-19 diagnoses and parasitic infections to take ivermectin; the study's author alleged a 90% reduction in deaths for those that took who took the medication.

But following allegations of plagiarism and fabricated data, the study was retracted from the website that originally published it. The study had not made it to publication in any peer-reviewed medical journals.

That hasn't stopped some people from seeking the medication out on their own, since it's available over the counter at stores like Rural King and Tractor Supply for those looking to give it to animals.

The trend has been enough to prompt a 245% increase from July to August in calls to state poison control centers regarding ivermectin overdoses, according to the National Poison Data Centers.

It's also prompted a formal statement from the federal Food and Drug Administration, urging people not to take large doses of the drug since "animal ivermectin products are very different from those approved for humans."

"Use of animal ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans is dangerous," the agency continued.

Forms of ivermectin tailored for human use are available via prescription for intestinal complications related to worms. A topical form for humans can be used to treat lice or skin conditions such as rosacea.

Side effects from taking too large of a dose, be it human or animal form, include vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, problems with balance, coma and death.

Illinois Poison Center spokesperson Danny Chun said the center has only received nine calls from people who said they'd used the drug as a treatment for COVID-19.

Whether the callers had overdosed or not is something the center can't verify, he added, which is why they direct callers to go to an emergency department afterward.

"We have no way of diagnosing people over the phone to verify if it’s an actual poisoning — only a hospital or physician can make that evaluation and diagnosis," Chun said.

Seven of those calls came in August, with two coming in September.

In McLean County, emergency rooms at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington have not admitted any patients for ivermectin overdoses.

Carlock native turned University of Illinois Medicine I-Learning Center Director Dr. James Lowe said his opinion is that the matter is largely political, since the ivermectin trend is largely occurring in states with low vaccination rates.

"If you don't believe the vaccine works, then maybe you're going to treat it with these other things," he told The Pantagraph in an interview.

Central to the push for human use of ivermectin as a COVID treatment is the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, a group of fringe doctors and former media professionals touting the drug's efficacy.

Members of the FLCCA include some from Central Illinois, though none in McLean County. Dr. Craig Backs in Springfield said he'd joined the group, but declined to talk about whether or not he recommended the drug as a COVID treatment.

Critics of the group say it cherry-picks its evidence or draws conclusions not borne out in evidence.

Test-running an idea and seeing what happens has always been part of the scientific method, Lowe said, so the fact that studies are occurring regarding ivermectin's potential use as a COVID treatment in humans isn't all that abnormal.

The difference, now, is that the hypotheses are public, the evidence not yet decided upon by the medical establishment, and some people feel driven to take matters into their own hands, even if ill-advised.

"This is the messy part of science: We go try to create evidence over time and often it takes a long time to create consensus about what we should do," Lowe said. "At this point the evidence heavily leans that there's, there's no benefit of taking ivermectin. We could be wrong, and that's what good scientists always say, 'Hey, we reserve the right to be corrected as more information becomes available, but at this point, the evidence is lacking.'"

Normally, he added, "messy" debates about a drug's efficacy or alternative uses "go on in journals and at scientific meetings with a bunch of nerds."

"Unfortunately, non-scientists are having to wade their way through the messiness and they don't like the ugly, and then they start to lose faith in it, and a lot of the sciences become political as people are picking and choosing," he said.

While data doesn't support the human use of ivermectin yet, Lowe said, clinical trials with it and other drugs remain ongoing.

"When you're early in the scientific process, it's never clear, it's never straightforward, it's very circuitous, and it looks messy, ugly and bad," Lowe said. "That's kind of the beauty of it, and we'll get to the bottom of it — it's just going to take us a while."

