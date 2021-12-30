Watch now: Illinois, McLean County see highest daily COVID count

Christopher Ohl with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina discusses delta vs. omicron, hospitalization levels.
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois reported more than 128,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week,
along with 386 deaths. The McLean County Health Department reported 542 new cases since Wednesday, along with two new deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health released
its last weekly update of the year on Thursday, which shows a total of almost 2.15 million cases since the pandemic began, with 27,821 deaths. There were 128,246 new cases reported since Dec. 23.
McLean County has now seen 30,079 cases and 306 deaths caused by COVID-19, Thursday's news release said. The new deaths include two men in their 60s, neither associated with long-term care.
MCHD's report had county records for new cases and positivity rate. With 2,346 people in home isolation and 31 hospitalized, it also is a record of active cases.
IDPH's website shows Thursday as also having by far the most daily cases in the state, with more than 30,000 new cases reported. The last record was 21,131 set on Dec. 24. However, daily deaths remain far below the peaks in late spring 2020 and last winter.
Graphic showing new cases in Illinois, Dec. 1 to Dec. 30.
Connor Wood
Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton was among the new cases announced Thursday. She said on Twitter than she had mild symptoms and was isolating. Stratton is fully vaccinated and has received her booster shot.
The state recorded a seven-day test positivity rate of 14.4% from Dec. 23 through Dec. 29. The case positivity rate for the same period was 10.2%. McLean County's seven-day positivity rate was 17.4%.
As of Wednesday there were 5,689 people in state hospitals from COVID, including 1,010 in the ICU. The hospital numbers include 31 McLean County residents and 47 people in McLean County hospitals.
Testing sites and vaccination clinics can be found on the MCHD website at
health.mcleancountyil.gov and www.vaccines.gov. The Chicago Tribune contributed reporting to this article.
Collection: Pantagraph photos of the year 2021
Weather to the extreme
A lineman with Intren, an electrical contractor from Union, Illinois, untangles ice covered electrical lines in the 1300 block of W. Mulberry St. in Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The workers followed up on utility issues following an ice storm that caused wide outages across central Illinois.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Reaction to insurrection
Airman Bridgett Wood, 20, right, an Illinois State University freshman from Morton, majoring in business and marketing, and Tech Sgt. Jacob Moushon, 29, of Peoria, a crime analyst with the Peoria Police Department, load onto a C-130 national guard transport plane as they deploy to Washington D.C. to provide security for the presidential inauguration, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. They are both members of the Illinois National Guard 182nd Air Lift Wing Security Forces. Guardsmen were sent to Washington following the Jan. 6 insurrection.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Pandemics survivor
Dorothy Householder recounts moments in her 103-years of life that show she is survivor while sharing during an interview at in Fairview Haven Retirement Community in Fairbury, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. She survived the 1918 flu pandemic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Capitol security
Illinois National Guard troops stand guard over the Illinois State Capitol just an hour from the inauguration of Joe Biden as the President of the United States, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Widespread fear over continued right-wing protests led state officials to place guardsmen around the capitol.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leadership
Retired McLean County Judge Elizabeth Robb, left, and Carla Barnes, bow to each other as opposed to giving each other a hug, as Barnes was sworn onto the bench in the 11th Circuit Court while Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer applauds, at the Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 11. 2021
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
From the ashes
Armed with a mask to fight the pandemic, Father Jeffrey Stirniman, pastor of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 711 N. Main St., Bloomington, concludes Ash Wednesday services with a celebration of Holy Communion, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A little closer to Thee
Steel beams are lifted into place as a worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, builds the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Plan of attack
Firefighters plan their attack as they fight a fire that spread into about 20 acres of trees at the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District, four miles southwest of Bloomington, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
In the fight
Army National Guardsman Spc Noe Salas Bernal, a medic with the 178th Infantry Regiment from Chicago, vaccinates a patient at the McClean County Health Department's COVIC-19 vaccination clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Aout 60 guardsmen assisted in vaccinating 800 residents during the clinic. The vaccinations were the most effective means yet to fight the coronavirus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A night for the history books
Newly elected Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe celebrates early returns that showed him ahead as he arrived at his watch party at Hacienda Leon, Tuesday, April 6, 20212.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Structural questions after fire
Damage to the roof and other parts of the structure were observable by aerial photography, Monday, April 5, 2021, after fire destroyed a large apartment building at Traditions Bloomington Apartments, 265 Reeveston Drive last March. About 20 units were damaged or severely damaged in the fire. Fire investigators were attempting to determine if firewalls were adequate in the structure.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
So close
Normal West's Charlie Nolan fails to win but takes second place in the IHSA state track and field championship in the high jump Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The 100-year flood
A Funks Grove firefighter used an exposure suit to recover a guideline used in rescues from the swollen Timber Creek along Interstate 55 on Saturday, June 26. Firefighters said water had come up over 15 feet from the normal level of the creek as they began to pull vehicles from the creek after they were swept off I-55 during what officials describe as a 100-year flood.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Eyes on the Olympics
Gymnast Kennedy Dietz lunges off the parallel bars under the watchful eye of coach Brad Tubbs during a workout at Rising Stars Gymnastics, Friday, July 2, 2021. Dietz is among a growing number of Twin Cities athletes who are watching the Olympics with the possibility that they could qualify at some point in their lives.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lone voice in a wilderness
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger expresses disappointment with his fellow Republican legislators who have been unwilling to deal with policy issues during an interview in Morris, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Kinzinger is one of only a handful of Republican leaders who have been willing to call out former President Trump for spreading lies about the election.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
They'll take every blessing
The Central Catholic High School linemen wore masks as they practiced under the blessings of a statue of Christ while working out on the first day of practice inside the school's lunchroom, Monday, August 9, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Someone is listening
Jamie Snow waves to his family after Schuyler County Circuit Judge Ramon M. Escapa ordered that 8,000 documents collected by Bloomington police and Illinois State Police investigators be turned over to Snow's legal counsel during a hearing at the Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rivian is for real
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is on display as another goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
March for justice
Carmen Bolden Day, center, held hands with Rev. Jesse Jackson as they passed under the bridge that passes over the Illinois River where the body of her son, Jelani day, was found, as they marched across Peru tracing Day's whereabouts before his death, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A mother's love, sailor's pride
Noelle Burns, center, kisses her son, Walker Burns, 17, as she congratulates him before he received the U.S. Navy's Regional Office Training Scholarship, presented by Commander Ben Fischer, right, during a presentation at Bloomington High School, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Walker, one of three recipients across a 13,000,000 person midwest recruitment zone, received the $200,000 scholarship to attend the university of his choice. He hopes to attend Georgia Tech and study aeronautics. While studying the sciences, he will take officer training courses, and hopefully graduate as a Navy commissioned officer. He said he hopes to go into naval aviation or nuclear power. Fischer said Burns' application was noteworthy, not so much because he was a straight A student, but because of his leadership qualities as captain of the BHS football team.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The struggle
Assistants helped Rev. Jesse Jackson climb the steps at Illinois State University's Welcome Center as The Rainbow Push Coalition sponsored a march that went from the Bloomington Police Department to ISU calling for police investigations into the disappearance of ISU graduate student Jelani Day, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Jackson, who was recently in the hospital, inspired marchers with a message that called for justice for more than 400 minorities who have disappeared across the country.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A fiery call for peace and understanding
Muzzle flashes erupt from the M1 rifle fired by Butch Ekstam, left, a U.S. Air Force veteran from 1966 to 1970, as Rick Ross, also a USAF veteran, times the one-minute intervals in the 11-minute countdown to the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. This year's speaker, Travis Wheet, a U.S. Army veteran of the war in Afghanistan and commander of the Post 454 VFW, called for all Americans to work for peace and an understanding of all people across all corners of the world.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
