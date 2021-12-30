Watch now: Illinois, McLean County see highest daily COVID count

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois reported more than 128,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week, along with 386 deaths. The McLean County Health Department reported 542 new cases since Wednesday, along with two new deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released its last weekly update of the year on Thursday, which shows a total of almost 2.15 million cases since the pandemic began, with 27,821 deaths. There were 128,246 new cases reported since Dec. 23.

McLean County has now seen 30,079 cases and 306 deaths caused by COVID-19, Thursday's news release said. The new deaths include two men in their 60s, neither associated with long-term care.

MCHD's report had county records for new cases and positivity rate. With 2,346 people in home isolation and 31 hospitalized, it also is a record of active cases.

IDPH's website shows Thursday as also having by far the most daily cases in the state, with more than 30,000 new cases reported. The last record was 21,131 set on Dec. 24. However, daily deaths remain far below the peaks in late spring 2020 and last winter.

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton was among the new cases announced Thursday. She said on Twitter than she had mild symptoms and was isolating. Stratton is fully vaccinated and has received her booster shot.

The state recorded a seven-day test positivity rate of 14.4% from Dec. 23 through Dec. 29. The case positivity rate for the same period was 10.2%. McLean County's seven-day positivity rate was 17.4%.

As of Wednesday there were 5,689 people in state hospitals from COVID, including 1,010 in the ICU. The hospital numbers include 31 McLean County residents and 47 people in McLean County hospitals.

Testing sites and vaccination clinics can be found on the MCHD website at health.mcleancountyil.gov and www.vaccines.gov.

The Chicago Tribune contributed reporting to this article.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.