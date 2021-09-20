Watch now: Heartland Community College to offer vaccine clinic Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Community College will be offering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday.

While the clinic will be held on campus grounds and primarily aimed at students, members of the public are welcome to to be vaccinated as well, spokesman Steve Fast said.

Among Central Illinois counties, McLean County continues its lead in the percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health said 53.5%, or 92,489 county residents, have gotten either both shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.

McLean County's percentage is now higher than that of Champaign County (at 53.3%) and falls to a close second behind Sangamon County, which as 54.6% of its county fully vaccinated, per IDPH.

Illinois' overall rate sits at one percentage point higher than the local rate, which as of Monday was at 54.5% of fully vaccinated residents.

The McLean County Health Department said another 135 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the area over the weekend.

There have now been 21,617 cases since March 2020. Of all known cases, MCHD considers 20,839 as having recovered.

No additional deaths were reported.

Hospitalization statistics remained steady on Monday, with MCHD reporting a total of 87% of all beds in the county as in-use, along with 85% of critical care beds.

Between OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers, there are 27 people considered COVID patients, a two-person drop over the weekend. Carle Health's internal COVID dashboard reported 19 such patients at its Normal hospital, four of which are in intensive care.

MCHD also reported that there are now 28 McLean County residents hospitalized either in or outside of the county due to COVID. That's an increase of two people in the past three days.

CDC estimates current as of Saturday report 265 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

The percentage of tests that returned positive for COVID in the past week fell slightly as of Sunday, down to 3.1% from 3.6% on Thursday.

More than 475,400 tests have been resulted since last March, putting the county at a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5% overall.

