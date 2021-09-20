Watch now: Heartland Community College to offer vaccine clinic Wednesday

LYNDSAY JONES
BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Community College will be offering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday.
While the clinic will be held on campus grounds and primarily aimed at students, members of the public are welcome to to be vaccinated as well, spokesman Steve Fast said.
Among Central Illinois counties, McLean County continues its lead in the percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health said 53.5%, or 92,489 county residents, have gotten either both shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.
McLean County's percentage is now higher than that of Champaign County (at 53.3%) and falls to a close second behind Sangamon County, which as 54.6% of its county fully vaccinated, per IDPH.
Illinois' overall rate sits at one percentage point higher than the local rate, which as of Monday was at 54.5% of fully vaccinated residents.
The McLean County Health Department said another 135 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the area over the weekend.
There have now been 21,617 cases since March 2020. Of all known cases, MCHD considers 20,839 as having recovered.
No additional deaths were reported.
Hospitalization statistics remained steady on Monday, with MCHD reporting a total of 87% of all beds in the county as in-use, along with 85% of critical care beds.
Between OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers, there are 27 people considered COVID patients, a two-person drop over the weekend. Carle Health's internal COVID dashboard reported 19 such patients at its Normal hospital, four of which are in intensive care.
MCHD also reported that there are now 28 McLean County residents hospitalized either in or outside of the county due to COVID. That's an increase of two people in the past three days.
CDC estimates current as of Saturday report 265 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
The percentage of tests that returned positive for COVID in the past week fell slightly as of Sunday, down to 3.1% from 3.6% on Thursday.
More than 475,400 tests have been resulted since last March, putting the county at a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5% overall.
5 things to know if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Know you're protected
1. You should feel reassured about the protection that you have. Dr. Michelle Prickett, who has worked in Northwestern’s COVID-19 intensive care unit throughout the pandemic, said the vaccines all work well. She said that for vaccinated people who are hospitalized, it is primarily vulnerable populations with less severe cases. Unvaccinated people are still coming in with very progressive respiratory failure and the COVID-19 pneumonia that was so dangerous last year and continues to be. She has not noticed one vaccine or another sticking out more among hospitalized patients. “The main point I would stress is people that are vaccinated do much better than people that are unvaccinated,” she said.
Dial Hewlett, head of the division of disease control at the Westchester County Department of Health and a fellow at the Infectious Diseases Society of America, noted that all vaccines are preventing severe disease and death; he noted that we are not seeing large numbers of hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated populations.
In short, all the vaccines are helpful. Before the delta variant began to spread, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 66% effective at preventing COVID-19, while Pfizer and Moderna were 95% and 94%, respectively, although all three were highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death.
“I think we can say without a doubt that all three of the vaccines have been effective against the delta variant, which has been the predominant string that’s been here in the U.S. for the last probably six weeks,” Hewlett said. New studies from the CDC showed unvaccinated people were 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die.
PHOTO BY LEO CORREA, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Don't mix and match
2. Mixing and matching vaccines might be OK, but experts counsel patience. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discourages J&J recipients from getting a booster of another vaccine. Earlier guidance from the CDC said in situations where the first dose was received but the patient could not complete the series with the same vaccine, consideration can be given to vaccination with a J&J vaccine, under the supervision of a health care provider.
“I think most of us in the medical community feel that that really shouldn’t be done unless you absolutely have to,” Hewlett said. “You will get the maximum benefit,” he added, “if you use a product that is identical to the first product that your body was exposed to.”
MICHAEL VARAKLAS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Talk to your doctor
3. If you are immunocompromised, talk to your doctor. For right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are only suggesting booster shots for immunocompromised people who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
But Hewlett notes this vulnerable population, such as people undergoing chemotherapy or who have had organ transplants, are often seen by specialist physicians who can counsel them as to whether they would advise seeking out a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
Maintain caution
4. There’s a lot we don’t know — about transmission, for example. Hewlett said we don’t have the data yet to understand whether, for example, J&J recipients contract or spread the virus more easily than those who got the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
We also don’t know how long protection lasts, exactly, although the vaccines that were initially given out early in the year still seem to be effective. Still, these questions and more are why Prickett advises maintaining cautions in your life such as masking and social distancing.
PHOTO BY WILFREDO LEE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
More data is coming
5. We should know more soon. In an Aug. 18 statement from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and other officials, they said they expected more data on J&J in coming weeks and pledged to “keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J booster shots as well.” J&J data collection is different from the Moderna and Pfizer for multiple reasons ; the rollout began later, and the shot uses different technology. Hewlett said he understands that people are frustrated by the lack of immediate data and subsequent guidance, but he notes that this is for good reason. The nation’s agencies have strict research protocol, and we should be reassured, he said, by a stringent — if slow — process to find out more. “I think that all of us should be very reassured with the process that we have,” he said.
PHOTO BY STACEY WESCOTT, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!