Watch now: COVID vaccine clinics planned at new sites in Bloomington, Normal

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is urging patience as it awaits federal and state approval before scheduling booster doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine.

Despite third doses of the Massachusetts-based company's vaccine receiving the OK from the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to hear recommendations on the matter from its own advisory panel.

MCHD said the CDC is expected to meet with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices next week. In the meantime, booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are the only third doses MCHD is able to schedule.

"MCHD will provide more details when we begin to schedule appointments for Moderna boosters," the agency said in a statement.

MCHD is also expanding where it holds mass vaccination clinics, with three upcoming clinics scheduled at sites other than Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.

Upcoming clinics on Oct. 22 and Nov. 11 will be held at Heartland Head Start, 206 Stillwell St. in Bloomington. MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said bringing the vaccine to a location convenient to families was part of the reason for the clinics.

Another clinic on Oct. 28 will target older adults at the Activities and Recreation Center in Normal.

A mass vaccination clinic at GMA will continue as planned for Oct. 21.

Approximately 190,662 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County so far, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Just more than 54.8% of the county's overall population is considered fully vaccinated.

MCHD announced an additional 48 cases of COVID were confirmed in the past day, pushing the number people in isolation up to 282 on Friday.

There have now been 545 confirmed cases of the virus in October and 22,747 cases since the pandemic's onset last year. Of all cases, 22,181 are considered as having "recovered."

More than 530,300 tests have been run in the past year, putting the county at a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The percentage of tests that came back positive for COVID in the past seven days is at 2.4% as of Thursday.

No additional deaths were reported Friday, leaving that total at 267.

Hospital bed availability eased some on Friday, with MCHD reporting 88% of all total beds in the county as in use. MCHD also said 77% of intensive care beds are full, a figure unchanged in the past day.

Seventeen McLean County residents remain hospitalized at sites either in or outside the county; OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers reported 25 COVID patients in their care Friday, a three-person drop from the day before.

