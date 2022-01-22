Watch now: COVID strains Bloomington-Normal hospitals 2 years after first Illinois case

BLOOMINGTON — Monday marks two years since the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was first detected in Illinois. It would not arrive in McLean County for another two months, by which time the health care community had done its best to prepare for a first wave.

What they did not expect was a second, third, fourth and fifth wave stretching staff and resources thin.

“The statistics, they’re not lying, I sometimes walk into the room with one bed or no beds (open),” said Hannah Denault, a nurse in the intensive care unit at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Looking back two years, J.C. Michel said he remembers watching the numbers rise in Italy and “a complete overwhelming of their medical system,” and he did not take it lightly.

“I said to one of my partners, kind of in an alarmist way, ‘I think our lives are going to be measured before COVID and after COVID. I think this is going to be a turning point in our lives,’” said Michel, a pulmonologist and director of the intensive care unit at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center.

Some of those around him predicted it would be “just a little virus,” perhaps raising concern for a season before fading away.

Sarah Cope, a nurse on the critical care floor at St. Joseph, said she thought, “if it got here we’d mask a little bit and by springtime it’ll be gone.”

But Michel was sure it would be “a calendar event for many of us.”

And he was right.

As of Friday, McLean County has reported a total of 43,324 positive COVID-19 cases since March 2020, and 329 residents have died from illness related to the virus. Carle BroMenn in Normal and St. Joseph in Bloomington have experienced their ICUs and other units full to capacity, with metrics fluctuating as new variants take hold — most recently, omicron.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 2,773,362 cases, including 29,845 deaths, in 102 counties. The number of hospital patients hit an all-time high last week with 7,308, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

Early in the pandemic, Denault went into every shift concerned about when McLean County would start seeing the overwhelming numbers that were happening in the cities that were hit first.

“In March of 2020, I went into every shift scared,” she said.

What the health care community was not prepared for, Michel said, was the sadness and the grief that came alongside the pandemic.

“The numbers we were able to estimate pretty closely,” he said. “(But) nobody had dealt with death on a scale like this before, so it wasn’t something that we could predict in terms of its emotional toll. Saying we’re going to see 500 to 1,000 deaths over the next year is very mathematical, but actually experiencing that — I don’t think we could predict that.”

They also did not predict it would still be ongoing two years later, since other disease outbreaks and epidemics — like H1N1 and SARS — spiked and receded much more quickly.

“None of these were this length of time, so I think we geared ourselves up for that initial surge and all pulled together. We got through it and we said, ‘We made it.’ And we said that after each surge, and now I think nobody’s saying anything like ‘We made it’ any more because we don’t want to jinx it,” Michel said.

‘Stretched to their limit’

In the two years since this novel coronavirus arrived, the fear that came with the medical system gearing up for the initial surge and the unknowns eventually faded into fatigue.

“It’s really impossible to keep up a state of alarm for two years, but that’s what we’ve done,” Michel said. “Nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, beds, ventilators — all of them once again, for the fifth time, potentially stretched to their limit.”

Denault said when the ICU is full, other units often are as well. One of her big priorities each shift is to see which patients from the ICU can be moved to different units as she and the other ICU staff try to free up beds.

“(The lack of other beds) makes things a little bit scary; there can be an in-house emergency at any time,” Denault said.

Cope said seeing the hospitals flooded with COVID patients and widespread transmission in the community has been exhausting.

"It’s hard seeing how it affects everyone, not just the staff members but the family members, especially for the ones that don’t make it. It’s exhausting,” she said.

She works primarily with patients too sick for general medical floors of the hospital — especially COVID patients with high oxygen needs — but not yet to the point where they need to be intubated.

“You have to watch them so closely because they can turn so fast," Cope said.

And they have learned a lot along the way.

Procedures like turning people over to a prone position used to be all-hands-on-deck situations, Denault said. Now those sorts of things are an everyday occurrence. The ICU puts a person on a ventilator about every day.

“We’re sad that we’re that proficient at doing these emergency procedures,” Denault said.

There are still a lot of unknowns with the virus, said Chad Goveia, respiratory care practitioner at Carle BroMenn. He does see signs for more optimism, though, including the development of antiviral medications, and said his department has also been seeing success using flutter valves.

Michel said he has seen some frustration follow the lasting fatigue of the pandemic.

“You’ll note the vast majority of the people in the hospital now are unvaccinated. The vast vast majority of the ICU are unvaccinated or not completely vaccinated, and we can’t help but feel that some or most of this last stressing of the health care system could be avoidable if people got vaccinated,” Michel said, adding that while vaccinated and boosted people can contract the virus those cases are less likely to require severe illness and hospitalization.

Plenty of non-COVID patients are in the hospital as well, though. Goveia estimated two-thirds of patients he treats are there for non-COVID reasons.

A peak in the surge

State health officials have said the latest surge, pushed by the omicron variant, peaked this week, giving some health care workers a sliver of hope.

After leaving St. Joseph on Tuesday afternoon, Michel said it looked like morale was at an all-time low as hospitalizations, deaths and difficult meetings about scarce resources (like ventilators) were at an all-time high.

“The one thing that would keep us going is that potentially we’re peaking now, and I hope that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “But if that light would dim just a little bit, I’m not sure how the health care community’s going to react, because we really need this to be over or it’s going to be really difficult to see how we keep moving forward.”

But even the peak is hard to see in the thick of it.

“It may be at its peak, but in the hospital setting, everybody’s different in how the disease hits them and how long they’re hospitalized for. So if it’s a peak in the community, we may not be seeing it yet, or we’re seeing patients for so long that it feels like it’s always at a peak,” Cope said.

‘Like a family’

The length of the pandemic and loss associated with it have also been hard on health care workers. Some have found support in others in their workplaces, helping each other through not just tough shifts, but the dragging of successive months and now years as well.

“We come into work for each other,” Denault said.

She recently saw another health care worker write about being the last person so many people had talked to before being put on a ventilator and later dying without coming off of it. It is true for her, too.

“We’ve seen more death in our careers than we ever thought was possible,” Denault said.

Goveia said the pandemic has been hard on him and his colleagues, but he has been impressed with how the hospital has come together, including working across disciplines and specialties.

“These multidiscipline partners, we’re almost like family,” he said.

Cope said when she graduated with her nursing degree in 2018, she never would have dreamed a pandemic would overwhelm her day-to-day work, but she is grateful to work with a team she can depend on.

“It’s mentally and physically exhausting, but having a great team that I work with really makes the difference,” she said. “I don’t have to worry about going to work because I know I’m going to have the support that I need to do my job and to do it well. I’m lucky.”

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

