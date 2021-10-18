Watch now: COVID stats take drastic fall over the weekend in McLean County

BLOOMINTON — The number of COVID patients hospitalized in McLean County fell by 15 people over the weekend, making it one of several statistics to do so in the past three days.

The McLean County Health Department reported 63 new COVID cases over the weekend, with 15 confirmed Friday, 26 on Saturday and 22 on Sunday. That brings the month's overall total to 608 cases; there have now been 22,810 since last year. Of all known cases, 22,227 are considered recovered.

Ten people are hospitalized at either Carle BroMenn or OSF St. Joseph medical centers due to COVID-related complications, a decline from 25 MCHD reported on Friday. An internal dashboard maintained by Carle Health shows nine of those patients are at its hospital in Normal; one of them is in the intensive care unit.

Despite the drop in patients, bed capacity in McLean County remained tight, with both hospitals reporting 97% of all, total beds as in-use, along with 88% of ICU beds.

One more McLean County resident was hospitalized as a COVID patient at hospital either in or outside the county, bumping that total to 18 hospitalized residents.

No additional deaths were reported.

MCHD reported a below-2% test positivity rate on Monday for the first time since the early summer: As of Sunday, the percentage of tests that came back COVID-positive in the past seven days was 1.8%. More than 535,100 tests have been run in the past year, with the county's overall positivity rate at 4.3%.

Projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the community spread of COVID falling in McLean County as well. As of Sunday, the CDC estimates there are 148 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

Should that figure fall below 100 cases, McLean County will drop from having a reported "high" rate of community transmission to a "substantial" rate as defined by the CDC.

About 645 vaccinations were administered locally in the past three days, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. That brings the overall total to 191,307 doses given out so far.

The county fell just short of having 55% of its population fully vaccinated: With the update from IDPH, McLean County is still within the 54%-mark, sitting at 54.9% as of Monday.

