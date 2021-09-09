Watch now: COVID hospitalizations, test positivity up in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-related hospitalizations ticked upward again in McLean County Thursday, putting a crunch on local hospital bed capacity.

With the addition of four more people, there are now 36 COVID patients between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers.

The McLean County Health Department reported that 98% of all total hospital beds in the county are in use as of Thursday afternoon. Of all the intensive care beds in the county, 92% are occupied.

Additionally, four more McLean County residents were admitted as COVID patients at hospitals either in or outside of the county, putting that total at 32.

Another 35 cases of COVID were confirmed in the past day, MCHD reported, bringing the cumulative total to 20,950 since last year.

Testing positivity bumped up slightly as well: The percentage of tests that returned positive for COVID in the past seven days is at 3.6% as of Wednesday, up from 3.4% the day before.

Although more than 449,900 tests have been run in the past year, the cumulative test positivity rate remained unchanged at 4.7%.

No additional deaths were announced Thursday; that figure remains at 249.

Just more than 91,000 people in the county have been fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

That puts McLean County as having 52% of its overall population fully vaccinated, just behind the state rate of 53%.