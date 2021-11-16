 Skip to main content
Watch now: Child vaccinations continue in McLean County

Colorful stickers replace a traditional lollipop at the Mclean County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Children get vaccinated at McLean County Health Department clinic.

BLOOMINGTON — Around 48 kids started their path to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday at McLean County Health Department’s second clinic for ages 5 to 11. The department held its first clinic on Nov. 9.

Lydia Hays of Saybrook was one of the kids vaccinated at the clinic, held at the Grossinger Motors Arena. For her father, Keaton Hays, it was an exciting moment, as they had been worried throughout the pandemic about Lydia getting sick. While she still has several weeks before she is fully vaccinated, the start of the process brought some relief.

“I can’t express how relieved I feel,” Hays said.

111711-blm-loc-1clinic

Lisa Hanson, left, a sixth-grader in Olympia schools, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Ana Kuta, a public health nurse with the Mclean County Health Department, during a clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena on Tuesday. 

It was a pretty painless experience and it felt awesome to be able to get the vaccine now, Lydia said. She is home-schooled right now and the family has found it is a good fit to let her study and learn what she is interested in and at a pace that works for her, Hays said.

At the same time though, he wants to make sure she does not miss out on the social side that a school could provide. The family is looking at various options for her schooling going forward, including private schools with alternative teaching methods.

“If she can be home-schooled with a whole class of other kids, that would be perfect,” Hays said.

Being vaccinated opens up more possibilities for social interaction for Lydia, he said.

111711-blm-loc-2clinic

Richard Hanson, of Danvers, looks at paperwork held by Ana Kuta, a nurse with the Mclean County Health Department, for his daughter Lisa Hanson, a sixth grader in Olympia schools, Tuesday at Grossinger Motors Arena. 

Lisa Hansen, a sixth-grade student from Danvers, said that life probably will not be back to normal for years but getting vaccinated was an important step for her. It not only helps keep her safer but others as well, she said.

One thing it might make possible is her to join band next year, she said.

Only kids in the 5 to 11 age range were getting vaccinated at the clinic. It is important to keep the clinics separate, said MCHD spokesperson Marianne Manko. Only Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine is authorized for use in people under 18 in the U.S. and the dose for 5 to 11 year-olds is about a third of an adult dose. Keeping clinics separate prevents mixing up the vaccines.

The people administering the vaccines have also had training in specifically giving kids vaccines. Shots can be scary for kids, so it helps to have someone who is used to working with kids give the vaccine, Manko said. MCHD brought in some fun changes absent from the adult clinics, like colorful Band-Aids, snacks and a photo booth.

It was also important for the department to keep things calm and relaxing for the kids, Manko said. So there were less people getting a vaccine at any given time slot, to keep things quieter and less crowded. Sometimes parents would have to bring in multiple children at a time, so having a calmer setting also helped out the parents.

“We want to make it a good, relaxing and fun vaccine clinic for kids,” Manko said.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine makes sense as a way to lessen the chance that you could get COVID-19 or spread it to others, Hays said.

“Just like getting your vaccine for the flu,” he said.

Watch now: Bloomington is getting $13.3 million in stimulus cash. Here's how it could be spent.

The winter can be a concerning time of year since it is the peak season for respiratory illnesses, including the flu, said MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight. Last year the county saw the majority of it 2020 COVID-19 deaths during in December, with 74 deaths that month out of 140 total deaths.

“The drop we saw in our cases last month seemed to plateau and never decrease enough to really say the surge was ever over,” McKnight said. “It is not the time to let our guards down. Now is the time to take extra precautions to protect our own health, as well as the health of our family and friends.”

McLean County continues to see most of its COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people, though the vaccines are not 100% effective, McKnight said. Slightly above half of the county is vaccinated.

Lisa said that she had asked her parents to take her to get vaccinated as soon as it was possible.

111711-blm-loc-3clinic

Children being vaccinated during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena could pick out a variety of colorful bandages, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

“I kind of wanted to get the vaccine (even) sooner,” she said.

MCHD is planning future children's clinics, including second dose clinics, with the next scheduled for Nov. 30, with appointments required. Appointments can be made by calling (309) 888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m, Monday through Friday. MCHD is also holding a clinic for those 12 and older from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at Grossinger Motors Arena. Pre-registration is encouraged. 

Other vaccination opportunities can be found at www.vaccines.gov

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

33 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

The McLean County Health Department on Tuesday reported 33 new cases of COVID. 

A total of 437 people are isolating, 23,251 have recovered, and 23 are hospitalized. 

In McLean County, 55.64% of the population are fully vaccinated. 

Watch now: Children at COVID-19 clinic are ready to get back to normal

2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County

The deaths included a female in her 80s and a male in his 90s, both associated with long-term care facilities. There have now been a total of 278 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Watch now: Children at COVID-19 clinic are ready to get back to normal

