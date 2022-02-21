Watch now: Central Illinois doctors, survivor encourage heart health awareness

BLOOMINGTON —Julie Frietsche wishes she had paid more attention to early warning signs that she was having heart problems. Earlier care could have prevented a heart attack she experienced, and survived, in mid-December.

About two weeks before her heart attack, Frietsche was awake much of the night feeling pain in her chest and numbness in her left arm.

“And then it went away … so then you just way, ‘Oh, it’s just stress, yada yada yada,’ you just push it away,” she said.

Then two weeks later, on Dec. 15, she again felt pain in her chest. This time it was bad enough she caflled into work to let them know she would not be coming in. Her husband was away from the house for the day but kept checking in. The pain kept going throughout the morning.

“At noon, I knew I would have to go to the hospital, I knew I was having a heart attack” she said.

Her son-in-law drove her to a prompt care facility not far from where she lives. There they would not even let her get out of the vehicle and medical staff could not find a pulse on her. They called an ambulance, which took her to Carle BroMenn.

“When I got to Carle (BroMenn), things happened very very quickly (…) they were just very competent in what they were doing,” Frietsche said.

At the hospital, they removed the blockage and put in a stint. The pain relief was almost immediate, she said.

“When they removed the blockage, it was immediate … you just feel better right away,” she said.

February is American Heart Month

During February, which is American Heart Month, health care professionals across the country are encouraging people to take steps to prevent heart disease.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says that heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States, with the most common type of heart disease being coronary artery disease, which can cause heart attacks.

Frietsche is far from unique in waving off warning signs, said Kartik Mehta, a cardiologist at Carle BroMenn.

“A lot of times people have warning signs before they have a heart attack and they ignore them,” he said.

Warning signs can include a sense of pressure on the chest, like the person is being squeezed Mehta said. Other warning signs can even be as seemingly unrelated as unexpected sweating or indigestion. An actual heart attack or other incident sometimes causes pain in the arm or jaw or nausea and sweating.

“If there’s a concern, they should be talking to their doctor,” Mehta said.

Other major symptoms of a heart attack include chest pain, feeling light headed or faint and shortness of breath.

Once those symptoms are present, people should call 911 and be taken to the hospital by an ambulance, Mehta said.

Women and men also present with different symptoms. While men often feel pain on their left side, a higher percentage of women report right-sided pain. Women in general, and people with diabetes, present with atypical symptoms, Mehta said.

Heart disease also is not just a disease for the elderly. Frietsche is 60 and Mehta said he has seen heart attacks in people as young as being in their late teens and early 20s.

'Value our bodies'

Family history also matters. Frietsche’s grandfather died of a heart attack and her father has a defibrillator and pacemaker, she said. Given her family history, she realizes now that she should have kept seeing a cardiologist after her prior one left the area in 2014.

Yogesh Agarwal, a cardiologist with OSF Healthcare, said that a family history of early heart disease should especially be a sign to talk with one's doctor. Taking care of oneself also starts young, he said.

"I really feel we should value our bodies more, especially in our young age," he said.

We only have one body and once long-term diseases set in, like heart disease, it is hard to really ever go back to full health, Agarwal said. It is better to stick to good habits, like exercise, keeping a healthy weight and not smoking, from the start.

There are also other lifestyle and family history factors that people should be aware of, Mehta said. Factors that can put people at increased risk of a heart attack include obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Life choices like smoking or even excessive drinking also increase a person’s chance of having heart problems.

“Heart disease doesn’t happen overnight,” he said.

Heart attacks are not the only consequence of not taking care of one's heart, Agarwal said. High blood pressure is a focus for him as something that can cause a myriad of problems down the line, like heart failure, kidney failure and dementia.

"(Hight blood pressure) does cause heart attacks, but it has a lot of other implications," he said.

Now she is doing cardiac rehab. She does hour long sessions, three days a week at Carle BroMenn and will keep at it for around three months. The big goal is to create a long term plan to help reduce her risk of having another heart attack.

While she does that work, she wants people to know that they need to take the warning signs seriously.

“Julie, your Midwestern work ethic is going to kill you,” she says to herself. “I should have listened to my body two weeks before when I had pain.”

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

