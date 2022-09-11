Watch now: Carlock man builds sensational kids museum on wheels

CARLOCK — After Ryan Abbott underwent brain surgery around three years ago, he had a month to think about how to better give back.

The wheels of progress were already in motion for him. Before his surgery, in 2017, the now 49-year-old Carlock father had founded That Kid Place, a nonprofit tasked with bringing sensory therapy to children with autism.

He envisioned that healing environment to be intriguing in ways that hospitals are not. It’s a combination Abbott described as “medicine and applesauce.”

In March 2019, he finished his first movable sensory museum — a former UPS truck turned into a pirate ship named “Pile of Ship” — but it wasn’t wheelchair-accessible.

Over the course of his six-month recovery from surgery, which required him to use a cane to get around, Abbott worked on installing his second mobile museum inside a 28-foot-long trailer, finishing up in early 2020.

And, he said it’s been “a hit” for all kids and families who go inside.

Upon entering, visitors are transported into a stimulating labyrinth of LED light strips, fidget gadgets and technological oddities. They range from gleaming geodes to industrial parts salvaged from area companies to historical artifacts, like carbide lamps and antique parking meters.

“The idea is to keep it so random that it would be something you would build your tree house out of,” Abbott said.

Sixty feet of tunnels crafted from metal clothing racks from Toys ‘R’ Us lead little ones across warehouse conveyor rollers and into a lofted tree fort suspended by a netted bottom. Abbott said the net acts as a weighted blanket, and it’s hard to get some kids to agree to climb back down.

Additional features include a Lego building area, a musical instrument station complete with a drum kit, and Lite-Brite boards.

The back doors of the trailer open up and can connect with a wheelchair ramp. Abbott said he’s witnessed some mothers cry in happiness when they see the accessibility.

That has made the sweat and tears of building his project all worth it to him.

Tacos and burritos

As a former State Farm employee who once donned the bear mascot, Abbott said he’s always wanted to help others. And he believes children, like his teenage son with autism, deserve a better kind of therapy.

“If you can get that kid to do the therapy, without even telling them what the therapy is, or telling them how to do it — boom! It's a win,” said Abbott.

He likened it to why people like tacos or burritos. It just works, Abbott said, and there’s no explanation needed.

So when he invites families into the museum, they're not escorted for a tour. Instead, he lets them explore and discover everything for themselves.

They can use laser pens to scribble glow-in-the-dark messages, or destroy their Lego creations with a drop-down hammer. Abbott added kids can to keep their Lego builds, too, if they want.

He said he’s given out 50 gallons of Lego building blocks, and he encourages kids to build sturdy creations as a way to teach structural integrity.

Abbott said he’s gladly donated geodes to kids, too — whatever captivates their senses.

Jacquie Mace, founder and president of Autism McLean, said communities and their youth benefit greatly from That Kid Place. By going directly to families, she said, That Kid Place gives them an opportunity to experience and enjoy things that oftentimes, only typical kids get to do when visiting museums.

Mace said parents may not be able to take children with autism to museums, noting the kids could stand out too much or be difficult to keep track of.

“This brings it to them on a smaller scale, so they enjoy that,” she said.

That Kid Place can be very fun for typical kids, too — especially with the new foam machine.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, if you’re 2 or 72 years old: You’re going to laugh and be in a little part of a foam machine,” Mace said.

While the sensory museum is designed to be inclusive for both neurodivergent and differently-abled children, Abbott said he dislikes those labels, which puts people’s mind down a designated path of prenotion that’s hard to return from.

“What a great way to bring children of all abilities together,” Mace concluded.

Manifest healing

Bloomington's Geralyn Miskulin, current president of the HEAL Foundation, said when she met Abbott, “it was an embrace that will last for eternity.”

The foundation, named for Heroes Embracing Autistic Lives, was formed by her late son Jon Miskulin as his confirmation service project. He went on to give presentations and speeches about living with autism, before he passed away in 2013 at age 20. She said Abbott could remember her son’s speeches word for word, as they gave him hope for his own child.

“He just manifested this love for him,” Miskulin said.

This year, Abbott said he put a music station in the museum in memory of Jon Miskulin. He added the Music Shoppe in Normal donated the items.

Miskulin said she’s seen unbelievable joy from children.

“Isn’t (Abbott’s) mind wonderful?” she asked.

That Kid Place has been out to community events ranging from the Bloomington Labor Day Parade to Ellsworth's 150th anniversary festival, and other events in Towanda, Chenoa, Mackinaw and Stanford. The trailer also made a visit to Miller Park in Bloomington for a July mini-golf event hosted by Autism McLean, and has gone out to Miracle League events.

Miskulin recalled when That Kid Place stopped at Tri Valley Elementary School, where her grandson attends. He could hardly be pulled away from the drum station.

Abbott estimates around 10,000 people a year have gone through the museum. He said he’s no longer booking free events this year after getting hit with $15,000 in truck repairs and higher fuel costs.

Last year, he said he donated back $80,000 in costs by attending events for free. This year, Abbott said he was on track to offer $30,000 for events, but could only do $20,000 after his truck motor blew out.

Rates for That Kid Place range from $500 to $1,500. Abbott said he currently takes no salary for his labor.

But everywhere he goes, he said he opens his doors to floods of people. He already has bookings for next year.

Sponsors of that kid place include the HEAL Foundation, Autism McLean, Gridley Spare and Share, K&A Construction and Carpentry, the Heartland Foundation, Umland Crunchy Cheese, Stephen Jones, Carlock Auto, Bob Mathes, A Drain Doctor, Baird’s Auto Care Center, and 316 Antiques.

Upcoming events include the Washburn Festival on Sept. 17, the Wabash Festival Sept. 24 in Forrest, the Miracle League closing event on Oct. 2, the Chenoa Shop and Go on Oct. 1, and the HEAL Foundation “Be A Hero Day” on Oct. 22 at the Illinois State University Alumni Center.

Miskulin said Abbott created something so beautiful and open, while also noting he’s willing to share it with anyone.

“I think the children and their parents genuinely walk away from the experience astonished,” Miskulin said.