Watch now: Bloomington-Normal clinics offer advanced care for chronic wounds

BLOOMINGTON — Clint Hill did not know much about chronic wounds or wound treatment until he landed in the hospital for six days from an infected sore on his foot.

“In today’s environment, that’s a long time in the hospital,” Hill said.

Chronic wounds are wounds which persist for four weeks or more. More than 8 million people in the U.S. are believed to be affected by them, said Carle BroMenn Wound Care Center medical director Caroline Halperin.

070322-blm-loc-1wounds

Caroline Halperin, medical director and doctor, opens the door of Carle BroMenn Wound Care Center's hyberbaric oxygen therapy chamber on June 30. 

Hill, of Mackinaw, ended up with a blister on his toe after a trip to Six Flags with his family last summer. It became infected, and when he contacted his health care providers about it, they told him to go to the hospital right away. After his stay, he continued to work with OSF Wound Care in Bloomington.

“I wish I would have went to the doctor earlier with the blister,” he said.

That sort of delay is common, Halperin said. The wounds that can become chronic may not always seem serious at the time.

“I think a lot of people still have the mentality, ‘it’s just a cut, it will get better,’” she said.

070322-blm-loc-2wounds

Clint Hill gives a thumbs up from inside the hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at OSF Wound Care. Patients in the chamber can only talk with people outside using a phone system. 

At OSF Wound Care, manager Heather Hawkins also encourages people to seek treatment earlier.

“We’d much rather see them and treat them early than fight an uphill battle,” she said.

Hill's toe has healed, but he had a setback in February when he developed a sore on the ball of his foot. Pressure can prevent healing, and with where the sore was, as long as he was walking, it could not heal. Hill is now in a specialized cast that supports his foot without putting pressure on it.

When Hill went to the hospital last summer, he was also diagnosed with diabetes — one of the most common comorbidities for chronic wounds, Hawkins said. A 2020 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that around 10.5% of people in the U.S., or 34.2 million people, had diabetes. More than a fifth of adults with diabetes have not been diagnosed.

Terry Harris, of Bloomington, also has diabetes, which can lead to a loss of feeling in the feet. He had a roofing nail in the sole of his shoe which led to a sore that became infected. The nail was in his shoe for 10 days before his wife noticed it, he said, but they did not think it had actually gone into his foot. He was fine for a while.

070322-blm-loc-3wounds

Caroline Halperin, medical director at the Carle BroMenn Wound Care Center, explains the center's hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber on June 30. 

About a year ago, the infection came all at once.

“My foot had just basically exploded,” Harris said.

He ended up spending nine days in the hospital and losing his second toe. He worked with the Carle BroMenn Wound Healing Center, including home visits and multiple forms of antibiotics. He only just wrapped up his visits to the center last month.

“Three doctors I came in contact with all thought I’d lose my foot,” he said.

Around 85% of diabetic amputations are preceded by a foot sore.

People with diabetes should check their feet twice a day, Halperin said. Besides preventing people from feeling wounds on their feet, diabetes also slows recovery times.

“Diabetes is one of the biggest culprits of our ulcers,” she said.

An increase in A1C, a measure of average blood sugar level, from 5.6 to 11 takes healing time from two months to more than two years, Hawkins said.

Another common cause of chronic wounds is radiation treatment, she said. She sees this most often with breast cancer and prostate cancer survivors.

“It could be a very long time after that radiation that those wounds become present,” Hawkins said.

Both Carle BroMenn and OSF offer hyperbaric oxygen chambers for treating wounds at their clinics. The patients lie in the device, which looks like a large, clear tube, and it is then filled with a 100% oxygen atmosphere and pressurized. Harris said he spent most of his visits watching golf on a TV mounted above the device, and that he did a course of 70 treatments spread over about 14 weeks. 

070322-blm-loc-4wounds

A cast on Clint Hill's foot provides support without putting pressure on his sole, allowing a wound on the ball of his foot to heal. 

The oxygen increases the oxygenation of tissue, which helps fight tissue death, as well as promotes new blood vessel formation and new white cells to fight infection, Halperin said.

Wound care is by nature interdisciplinary, Hawkins said, as chronic wounds rarely happen by themselves.

“A chronic wound is usually a symptom of something else going on in the body,” she said.

The clinics offer other treatments as well, such as the antibiotics courses Harris had and a wound vacuum that Hill used, which was small enough to travel with him.

Besides checking one's feet if the person has diabetes, people should also control their blood sugar levels, address circulation problems, pay attention to nutrition and make sure they keep their skin healthy to avoid chronic wounds, Halperin said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

