Watch now: Bloomington-Normal clinics offer advanced care for chronic wounds

BLOOMINGTON — Clint Hill did not know much about chronic wounds or wound treatment until he landed in the hospital for six days from an infected sore on his foot.
“In today’s environment, that’s a long time in the hospital,” Hill said.
Chronic wounds are wounds which persist for four weeks or more. More than 8 million people in the U.S. are believed to be affected by them, said Carle BroMenn Wound Care Center medical director Caroline Halperin.
Hill, of Mackinaw, ended up with a blister on his toe after a trip to Six Flags with his family last summer. It became infected, and when he contacted his health care providers about it, they told him to go to the hospital right away. After his stay, he continued to work with OSF Wound Care in Bloomington.
“I wish I would have went to the doctor earlier with the blister,” he said.
That sort of delay is common, Halperin said. The wounds that can become chronic may not always seem serious at the time.
“I think a lot of people still have the mentality, ‘it’s just a cut, it will get better,’” she said.
At OSF Wound Care, manager Heather Hawkins also encourages people to seek treatment earlier.
“We’d much rather see them and treat them early than fight an uphill battle,” she said.
Hill's toe has healed, but he had a setback in February when he developed a sore on the ball of his foot. Pressure can prevent healing, and with where the sore was, as long as he was walking, it could not heal. Hill is now in a specialized cast that supports his foot without putting pressure on it.
When Hill went to the hospital last summer, he was also diagnosed with diabetes — one of the most common comorbidities for chronic wounds, Hawkins said. A 2020 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that around 10.5% of people in the U.S., or 34.2 million people, had diabetes. More than a fifth of adults with diabetes have not been diagnosed.
Terry Harris, of Bloomington, also has diabetes, which can lead to a loss of feeling in the feet. He had a roofing nail in the sole of his shoe which led to a sore that became infected. The nail was in his shoe for 10 days before his wife noticed it, he said, but they did not think it had actually gone into his foot. He was fine for a while.
About a year ago, the infection came all at once.
“My foot had just basically exploded,” Harris said.
He ended up spending nine days in the hospital and losing his second toe. He worked with the Carle BroMenn Wound Healing Center, including home visits and multiple forms of antibiotics. He only just wrapped up his visits to the center last month.
“Three doctors I came in contact with all thought I’d lose my foot,” he said.
Around 85% of diabetic amputations are preceded by a foot sore.
People with diabetes should check their feet twice a day, Halperin said. Besides preventing people from feeling wounds on their feet, diabetes also slows recovery times.
“Diabetes is one of the biggest culprits of our ulcers,” she said.
An increase in A1C, a measure of average blood sugar level, from 5.6 to 11 takes healing time from two months to more than two years, Hawkins said.
Another common cause of chronic wounds is radiation treatment, she said. She sees this most often with breast cancer and prostate cancer survivors.
“It could be a very long time after that radiation that those wounds become present,” Hawkins said.
Both Carle BroMenn and OSF offer hyperbaric oxygen chambers for treating wounds at their clinics. The patients lie in the device, which looks like a large, clear tube, and it is then filled with a 100% oxygen atmosphere and pressurized. Harris said he spent most of his visits watching golf on a TV mounted above the device, and that he did a course of 70 treatments spread over about 14 weeks.
The oxygen increases the oxygenation of tissue, which helps fight tissue death, as well as promotes new blood vessel formation and new white cells to fight infection, Halperin said.
Wound care is by nature interdisciplinary, Hawkins said, as chronic wounds rarely happen by themselves.
“A chronic wound is usually a symptom of something else going on in the body,” she said.
The clinics offer other treatments as well, such as the antibiotics courses Harris had and a wound vacuum that Hill used, which was small enough to travel with him.
Besides checking one's feet if the person has diabetes, people should also control their blood sugar levels, address circulation problems, pay attention to nutrition and make sure they keep their skin healthy to avoid chronic wounds, Halperin said.
Central Illinois’s most affordable starter homes
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $69,900
Don't miss this opportunity. Three bedrooms and one full bath. Nice enclosed back porch. Newer furnace and central air. Large eat in kitchen. Oversized lot. Good sized rooms. Concrete pad that used to have a one car garage.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $85,000
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on Bloomington's West Side. Large living room/dining room combo. Spacious kitchen and first floor laundry. Enjoy evenings on the covered front porch or the side porch. Detached 2 car garage and full unfinished basement.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $89,900
Nice 3 Bedroom Ranch close to Illinois State University, Parks and shopping. This home sits on a large lot with a 1 car detached garage. You will love the enclosed front porch perfect for drinking your morning coffee. MUST SEE!! Agent Interest.
3 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $95,000
This adorable home with plenty of character not only has three bedrooms and one bath, but also boasts a 4-seasons room with plenty of natural light. Situated on a spacious corner lot in Gridley it is priced to sell! Hardwood floors throughout, basement for extra storage, and a deep 1-car detached garage. Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $48,600
Check out this wonderfully maintained mobile home in the Hilltop Mobile Home Park. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and lots of living space....a large kitchen with an eating area, a living room and a dining room that's currently being used as a sitting room. The one car garage is part of the lot. You will be purchasing the mobile home and paying a monthly lot rent for the lot and garage. The accuracy of all the information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $74,900
This two bedroom, one full bathroom ranch with an attached garage is perfect for the first time home buyer or even an investor! Fenced in backyard is an added bonus! Don't miss this great home!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $99,900
Wow, move in ready and affordable! This home is open, bright, cheerful, and updated. The wrap around porch adds character and provides outdoor living space on summer evenings. This 2 bedroom home is spacious and has great updates that are appealing and valuable to a homeowner. Recently painted, new carpet, updated bathroom, lots of electrical work completed, kitchen cabinets painted and new backsplash added. New HVAC 2010, water heater 2013. 2014 siding, roof, soffit, facia, and gutters. Additional updates since 2010 include:gutter screens, windows, and porch stairs. All appliances stay. There is space for a stackable washer and dryer on the main floor.
3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $99,900
Classic 2 story with charm & character. Wood floors virtually throughout. Newer style windows, nice kitchen & fancy millwork & built-ins. Same family ownership since 1957! Between Primary/Jr. High and High Schools on large corner lot with 2 car detached garage. Could easily be restored to all the charm of yesteryear without much effort!
1 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $60,000
Have you considered living in a tiny home? This is it! 368 sq ft. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been completely updated. New pergola and great backyard. Fully fenced yard and 1 car detached garage. All appliances remain, including stacked washer/dryer. New tankless water heater, electric baseboard heat and A/C with heat wall unit. Absolutely amazing little home!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $37,000
Bring your fixer-upper style to this 2 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow in need of a little work! Home is in an estate and being sold As-Is. Inspections are for informational purposes only.
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood