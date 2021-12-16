Watch now: Bloomington mother aims to honor son's legacy through mental health advocacy

BLOOMINGTON — Randy Reecer “could just light up a room,” “had a great heart” and “would bring a smile to your face.”

“Wanting to have friends — that was the most important thing to Randy, is having friendships,” said his mother, Sue Spivey.

Reecer, who was featured in The Pantagraph’s 2014 documentary film “Shortchanged: Unjailing the mentally ill,” died Nov. 4 of natural causes at age 49.

He was diagnosed at a young age with several mental health disorders, and he fought later in life against alcoholism.

Run-ins with the law led Reecer to the McLean County Recovery Court program, which he graduated from in 2012. He also spent nearly 25 years as an off-and-on client at the McLean County Center for Human Services.

Many people in the community got to know Reecer.

“Randy didn’t know a stranger,” Spivey said.

Now, Spivey is working to donate a memorial bench to the McLean County CHS, which recently relocated to 520 N. Center St. in Bloomington.

While the bench’s design is not yet settled, Spivey said it would include Reecer’s name, birthdate and a message such as “Come sit with me,” or “Come talk with me,” emulating Reecer’s friendly personality.

Joshua Wheeler, the recovery program manager at McLean County CHS, said the bench would most likely be installed in the spring.

Wheeler, who knew Reecer for about 18 years, said he was “pretty well-known” among other people who attended CHS programming.

“Randy was a caring individual,” Wheeler said. “He would often, if he was stopping by the building or he was coming to pick something up, or he was waiting to see his case manager, he generally would initiate conversation with me, with others.”

Bloomington police officer Nik Jones, who resides on the recovery court program for the police department, and who knew Reecer through “numerous contacts,” echoed Wheeler.

“He was very well-known, just a character,” Jones said.

“Sometimes he would call down here to the front desk and just talk to the sergeant that was working and he’d be like, ‘When are you going to promote Officer Nik Jones? He’s the best officer you guys have,’” Jones said with a laugh.

McLean County Recovery Court is typically a two-year program for certain people who committed a felony offense. A guilty plea to the charge in those specific cases admits the person to recovery court.

The program entails multiple phases. Participants receive weekly planners, which include counseling sessions and different types of focus groups, and doctor appointments, if needed.

“Nobody wants a mental health issue and nobody wants to be a drug addict, nobody wants to be an alcoholic,” Jones said. “It just happens. Sometimes it’s a choice in somebody’s life that points them in that direction … and those people need help, and the recovery court, after they commit a felony crime, we help guide them.”

Reecer embraced his times hanging out with his younger brother, listening to old rock 'n' roll, or simply spending time with his cats, Spivey said. She highlighted Reecer’s love and devotion to his cats, and his devotion to helping others.

Spivey said Reecer was in several programs to help manage his mental health as he was growing up.

“The community has a lot of resources for anybody that is struggling with this devastating disease because, you know, they still get mocked a lot,” Spivey said. “If you’re struggling with this, there are places to call and reach out to that will help. You’re not alone.”

Spivey, of Bloomington, has long been an advocate for increased awareness of mental health disorders, reinvigorating people who were incarcerated back into society, and removing the stigma among those with mental health issues or past criminal offenses.

Wheeler said mental health professionals and case workers are helping to remove the stigma. Part of that work includes instilling hope in their clients and providing them with resources, he said.

“It’s good to have a case manager that’s there to advocate for you,” Wheeler said. “Someone that’s there to communicate with landlords, communicate with employers, if possible, communicate with medical professionals.”

Spivey said while she thinks the country has made tremendous strides in aiding some of the community’s most vulnerable people, there is still a longer way to go.

“We still need landlords and employers to be more attentive to the needs of these people and say how can we work with you,” Spivey said. “Even though you might have had two or three felonies, that might be years ago. Give these people a chance again in society.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

