Watch now: Bloomington mother aims to honor son's legacy through mental health advocacy

BLOOMINGTON — Randy Reecer “could just light up a room,” “had a great heart” and “would bring a smile to your face.”
“Wanting to have friends — that was the most important thing to Randy, is having friendships,” said his mother, Sue Spivey.
Reecer, who was featured in The Pantagraph’s 2014 documentary film “Shortchanged: Unjailing the mentally ill,” died Nov. 4 of natural causes at age 49.
He was diagnosed at a young age with several mental health disorders, and he fought later in life against alcoholism.
Run-ins with the law led Reecer to the McLean County Recovery Court program, which he graduated from in 2012. He also spent nearly 25 years as an off-and-on client at the McLean County Center for Human Services.
While the bench’s design is not yet settled, Spivey said it would include Reecer’s name, birthdate and a message such as “Come sit with me,” or “Come talk with me,” emulating Reecer’s friendly personality.
Joshua Wheeler, the recovery program manager at McLean County CHS, said the bench would most likely be installed in the spring.
Wheeler, who knew Reecer for about 18 years, said he was “pretty well-known” among other people who attended CHS programming.
“Randy was a caring individual,” Wheeler said. “He would often, if he was stopping by the building or he was coming to pick something up, or he was waiting to see his case manager, he generally would initiate conversation with me, with others.”
Bloomington police officer Nik Jones, who resides on the recovery court program for the police department, and who knew Reecer through “numerous contacts,” echoed Wheeler.
“He was very well-known, just a character,” Jones said.
“Sometimes he would call down here to the front desk and just talk to the sergeant that was working and he’d be like, ‘When are you going to promote Officer Nik Jones? He’s the best officer you guys have,’” Jones said with a laugh.
McLean County Recovery Court is typically a two-year program for certain people who committed a felony offense. A guilty plea to the charge in those specific cases admits the person to recovery court.
The program entails multiple phases. Participants receive weekly planners, which include counseling sessions and different types of focus groups, and doctor appointments, if needed.
“Nobody wants a mental health issue and nobody wants to be a drug addict, nobody wants to be an alcoholic,” Jones said. “It just happens. Sometimes it’s a choice in somebody’s life that points them in that direction … and those people need help, and the recovery court, after they commit a felony crime, we help guide them.”
Reecer embraced his times hanging out with his younger brother, listening to old rock 'n' roll, or simply spending time with his cats, Spivey said. She highlighted Reecer’s love and devotion to his cats, and his devotion to helping others.
Spivey said Reecer was in several programs to help manage his mental health as he was growing up.
“The community has a lot of resources for anybody that is struggling with this devastating disease because, you know, they still get mocked a lot,” Spivey said. “If you’re struggling with this, there are places to call and reach out to that will help. You’re not alone.”
Spivey, of Bloomington, has long been an advocate for increased awareness of mental health disorders, reinvigorating people who were incarcerated back into society, and removing the stigma among those with mental health issues or past criminal offenses.
Wheeler said mental health professionals and case workers are helping to remove the stigma. Part of that work includes instilling hope in their clients and providing them with resources, he said.
“It’s good to have a case manager that’s there to advocate for you,” Wheeler said. “Someone that’s there to communicate with landlords, communicate with employers, if possible, communicate with medical professionals.”
Spivey said while she thinks the country has made tremendous strides in aiding some of the community’s most vulnerable people, there is still a longer way to go.
“We still need landlords and employers to be more attentive to the needs of these people and say how can we work with you,” Spivey said. “Even though you might have had two or three felonies, that might be years ago. Give these people a chance again in society.”
Randy Reecer takes a look outside the front door of his west Bloomington apartment last November. Reecer's battle with a mental illness continues to make finding a long term home difficult.
Randy Reecer's cat "Blackie the Moose" is a steady companion who helps him deal with darker moments during his fight with mental illness.
Randy Reecer takes a look outside the front door of his west Bloomington apartment last November. Reecer's battle with a mental illness continues to make finding a long term home difficult.
Randy Reecer cuddles with his cat, "Blackie the Moose" in his west Bloomington apartment last November.
Randy Reecer's cat "Blackie the Moose" is a steady companion who helps him deal with darker moments during his fight with mental illness. Reecer's story and other were followed up after the Pantagraph's production of the video documentary "Shortchanged: Unjailing the Mentally Ill."
Randy Reecer's girlfriend, Lisa Heineman, is a new addition to his life and helps him deal with the battle he fights with a mental illness.
Randy Reecer and his girlfriend, Lisa Heineman, talk about the future as Randy's cat, "Blackie the Moose" prowls the kitchen floor of his former west Bloomington apartment last November.
Randy Reecer combs the hair of his girlfriend, Lisa Heineman, before they go for a walk around his former neighborhood last November.
Randy Reecer and his girlfriend, Lisa Heineman, take a walk around this former westside neighborhood last November.
Sue Spivey plays with Cabbie, one of the cats owned by her son, Randy Reecer, in her Bloomington apartment on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Reecer, who suffered from a mental illness, died of natural causes Nov. 4. Spivey is working with the McLean County Center for Human Services to create a memorial for her son.
Randy Reecer and his cat, Blackie, felt at home in their apartment in Phoenix Towers in Bloomington in this 2018 file photo. Reecer, who suffered from a mental disorder, had wandered from one apartment to another until finding his new home in the city-funded apartments.
In this 2014 file photo, writer Edith Brady-Lunny, left, and photographer/editor David Proeber, right, greet film stars Daniel Liptak, center left, and Randy Reecer, center right, following the premiere of The Pantagraph's "Shortchanged: Unjailing the mentally ill" at the Normal Theater. The documentary advocated for a new mental health unit in the McLean County jail as well as improved emergency mental health facilities in McLean County. Reecer died Nov. 4, 2021, of natural causes.
McLean County Associate Judge Bill Yoder talks with recovery court client Randy Reecer during a court appearance in 2015.