Watch now: As COVID cases surge, McLean County contact tracers have kept up

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department contact tracers have been able to shoulder the workload of the COVID-19 case surge in recent weeks.

Agency spokeswoman Marianne Manko said the Illinois Department of Public Health is poised to provide its own contact tracers to aid local health departments if case volume becomes too much for them to handle in a timely manner.

"If we weren't able to contact someone within 36 hours, they would take over," she said. "There's a backup there in case we have a surge that's too much for our contact tracers."

That's what happened in Livingston County recently, Health Department spokeswoman Erin Fogarty told The Pantagraph, prompting the department to take to social media to let residents know the state could be reaching out on their behalf.

"Some of (the state) contact tracers work second shift and were calling outside of our hours, so we wanted to let people know," she said.

The Livingston County Health Department has 11 contact tracers on staff. An update Monday said 120 new cases of COVID had been confirmed in the area in the past week.

MCHD announced one additional COVID-related death and 62 new cases of the virus confirmed since Monday.

The latest fatality was a man in his 30s, MCHD reported, who was not associated with any long-term care facilities. There have now been 253 such deaths in the county.

Hospitalizations also increased slightly on Tuesday, MCHD reported.

One more county resident has been hospitalized as a COVID patient at a hospital either in or outside of the county and three more people have been locally admitted as COVID patients at either Carle BroMenn or OSF St. Joseph medical centers.

Between both hospitals, 92% of all, total beds in the county were reported as filled Tuesday, along with 88% of all intensive care beds.

Since the pandemic's onset last year, 21,679 cases have been confirmed in McLean County. MCHD considers 20,926 of those cases as having recovered.

IDPH data shows vaccination rates increased only slightly: 138 vaccines were administered in the past day, bringing the total given out so far to 184,289. The percentage of those considered fully vaccinated remains within 53% of the overall population.

