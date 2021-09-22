Watch now: A third of new COVID cases this week were among McLean County youth

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed over a seven-day period fell below 400 for the first time in two weeks, according to new data from the McLean County Health Department. 

MCHD reported 394 confirmed cases since Sept. 15, the lowest that figure has been since 393 were reported on Sept. 8. 

Of the 394 cases confirmed since Sept. 15, 133 were found in those under 18, or nearly 34% of all cases. Last week, there were 127 new cases confirmed in those younger than 18, or about 29% of all cases. MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said the percentage of youth cases had been at 28% to 29% since August.

Additionally, MCHD age data showed cases among adults in their 60s ticked upward in the past week, up to 46 from 25 the week before. 

MCHD reports there have been 21,744 cases confirmed since March 2020, nearly 21,000 of which are considered recovered. 

Two more deaths have been attributed to a COVID-related reason, MCHD said Thursday. A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s are the latest fatalities associated with the virus in McLean County, bringing that total to 255 in the past year. 

Hospitalization figures remained steady, with local bed capacity remaining unchanged from Wednesday. MCHD reported 88% of all intensive care beds in the county were in use Thursday, along with 92% of all total beds available.

The number of McLean County residents considered COVID patients either inside or outside the county remained unchanged from Wednesday, sitting at 30 people. 

Two COVID patients were released from hospitalization locally, bringing the total between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers down to 28. 

Data as of Thursday from Carle Health showed 21 patients at its Normal hospital are there for COVID-related reasons; five of them are in intensive care. 

About 228 more doses of vaccine were administered in McLean County in the past day, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. 

That figure is now at 184,517 since administration began. About 92,705 people have gotten all of their vaccine doses, still leaving the county at its rate of around 53% fully vaccinated. 

